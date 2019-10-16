BCMML: Kootenay Ice fall twice to NE Chiefs

Major Midget Kootenay Ice look to turn the tide this weekend against South Island Royals

The Kootenay Ice struggles continued on the weekend, dropping two games to the Vancouver North East Chiefs in BC Major Midget League action.

The Ice started strong on the road Saturday, jumping out to a 2-1 first period lead, but lost the momentum in the second period falling 7-3 to the host Chiefs.

Kaidan Johnston opened the scoring for Vancouver, but Kootenay replied when Noah Quinn and Kaleb Percival set up Julian Rutland on the power play to tie it with 6:10 to play in the first.

Kjell Osborne put the Ice up 2-1 converting a pass from Anthony Williams just 55 seconds later.

The Chiefs, however, battled back in the second with Johnson, Luke Roberts, and Jaden Christian making it 4-2. Vancouver added three more in the third and Osborne scored his second of the game for the 7-3 final.

On Sunday, the Ice again played a solid first frame with Adam Parsons scoring on the power play with 6:11 to play in the first period to take a 1-1 tie into period two.

But it was all Chiefs after that, as Dylan Smail and Dante Berrettoni each scored twice and Jeremy Hanzel added a single in the 6-1 Ice loss.

Kootenay will look for wins this weekend when they travel to Saanich to play the 4-2-0-0 South Island Royals.

