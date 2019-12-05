BCMML: NE Chiefs sweep Kootenay Ice

Kootenay Ice hosts North Island Silvertips at Cominco Arena this weekend

The Vancouver North East Chiefs swept their season series against the Kootenay Ice this weekend.

The Chiefs hammered the Ice 10-1 on Saturday before skating to a 7-2 victory over the home team on Sunday at the Cominco Arena. Vancouver NE also took their two previous games Oct. 12-13 by scores of 7-3 and 6-1 and remain in third place overall in the Major Midget standings with a 15-4-0-0 record.

The Chiefs own the league’s most potent offence, averaging more than five goals-per-game, with 100 goals-for in just 19 games. Chiefs forward Dante Berrettoni leads the team and is second in league scoring with 18 goals and 29 points, although it was Kaiden Johnson who did most of the damage in the opening match netting a hat trick and an assist for the Chiefs.

Noah Quinn scored the loan goal for the Ice, for his team-leading ninth goal and 17th point.

In Sunday’s match, the Chiefs went up 5-0 in the first period on goals from five different players. Ice captain Austin McKenzie scored with 63 seconds left in the middle frame then assisted on Cole Cowan’s second of the campaign at 7:03 of the third to make the final 7-2.

The last two weekends, Kootenay faced the two of the best teams in the BCMML in the Vancouver NW Hawks and the NE Chiefs. This weekend, Kootenay has a chance to get back on the winning track when they host the North Island Silvertips, who are 4-11-3-0 this season and sit in 10th spot in the league standings.

The Silvertips had a bye last weekend, but the South Island Royals split their games with the Greater Vancouver Canadians to go to 7-12-1-0 and move into sixth place, one point ahead of the 7-13-0-0 Ice.

Kootenay and North Island face off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cominco Arena.

Previous story
West Kootenay Fishing Report

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute ends with ratified agreement

The deal was approved by 83 per cent of members

Rossland, Warfield and Fruitvale host Christmas celebrations, Saturday

Grapevine: Local events from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11

AI helping technicians diagnose problems

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Trail RCMP stats show increase in domestic violence reports

Dec. 6 is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read