BCMML: NE Chiefs sweep Kootenay Ice

The Vancouver North East Chiefs swept their season series against the Kootenay Ice this weekend.

The Chiefs hammered the Ice 10-1 on Saturday before skating to a 7-2 victory over the home team on Sunday at the Cominco Arena. Vancouver NE also took their two previous games Oct. 12-13 by scores of 7-3 and 6-1 and remain in third place overall in the Major Midget standings with a 15-4-0-0 record.

The Chiefs own the league’s most potent offence, averaging more than five goals-per-game, with 100 goals-for in just 19 games. Chiefs forward Dante Berrettoni leads the team and is second in league scoring with 18 goals and 29 points, although it was Kaiden Johnson who did most of the damage in the opening match netting a hat trick and an assist for the Chiefs.

Noah Quinn scored the loan goal for the Ice, for his team-leading ninth goal and 17th point.

In Sunday’s match, the Chiefs went up 5-0 in the first period on goals from five different players. Ice captain Austin McKenzie scored with 63 seconds left in the middle frame then assisted on Cole Cowan’s second of the campaign at 7:03 of the third to make the final 7-2.

The last two weekends, Kootenay faced the two of the best teams in the BCMML in the Vancouver NW Hawks and the NE Chiefs. This weekend, Kootenay has a chance to get back on the winning track when they host the North Island Silvertips, who are 4-11-3-0 this season and sit in 10th spot in the league standings.

The Silvertips had a bye last weekend, but the South Island Royals split their games with the Greater Vancouver Canadians to go to 7-12-1-0 and move into sixth place, one point ahead of the 7-13-0-0 Ice.

Kootenay and North Island face off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cominco Arena.