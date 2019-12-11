BCMML: North Island Silvertips overtake Kootenay Ice

Kootenay Ice suffer two crucial losses to the North Island Silvertips on the weekend

Kootenay Ice forward Jacob Smith snipes the top corner on North Island Silvertips goalie in a tough 5-3 loss to the ‘Tips on Sunday. Jim Bailey photo.

The Kootenay Ice battled back from a 3-0 deficit on Sunday, but couldn’t complete the comeback against the North Island Silvertips.

Second period goals from Noah Quinn, Jacob Smith, and Joel Smyth erased a three-goal deficit and tied the game 3-3 heading into the third period. However, North Island struck for two more in the third on goals from Luke Lavery and Logan Walker for a 5-3 victory and a sweep of the Kootenay Ice at the Cominco Arena on the weekend.

With Sunday’s victory, the Silvertips claimed two crucial matches from the Ice on the weekend, after skating to a 3-0 shutout victory on Saturday.

The losses drop the Ice out of the playoff picture, while North Island’s four-point weekend puts them a point up on Kootenay in eighth spot in the BC Major Midget League standings.

Kootenay couldn’t solve Silvertips goalie Evan May in Saturday’s match up and a first-period power-play goal from Gabriel Shipley was all they needed in the 3-0 shutout win.

Kootenay drops to 7-15-0-0 and travels to Kelowna this weekend for a two-game tilt versus the league’s top team in the Okanagan Rockets. The Rockets are 18-2-1-1 this season, and defeated the Ice by scores of 6-3 and 5-1 on Sept. 28-29.