Kootenay Ice forward Jacob Smith snipes the top corner on North Island Silvertips goalie in a tough 5-3 loss to the ‘Tips on Sunday. Jim Bailey photo.

BCMML: North Island Silvertips overtake Kootenay Ice

Kootenay Ice suffer two crucial losses to the North Island Silvertips on the weekend

The Kootenay Ice battled back from a 3-0 deficit on Sunday, but couldn’t complete the comeback against the North Island Silvertips.

Second period goals from Noah Quinn, Jacob Smith, and Joel Smyth erased a three-goal deficit and tied the game 3-3 heading into the third period. However, North Island struck for two more in the third on goals from Luke Lavery and Logan Walker for a 5-3 victory and a sweep of the Kootenay Ice at the Cominco Arena on the weekend.

With Sunday’s victory, the Silvertips claimed two crucial matches from the Ice on the weekend, after skating to a 3-0 shutout victory on Saturday.

The losses drop the Ice out of the playoff picture, while North Island’s four-point weekend puts them a point up on Kootenay in eighth spot in the BC Major Midget League standings.

Kootenay couldn’t solve Silvertips goalie Evan May in Saturday’s match up and a first-period power-play goal from Gabriel Shipley was all they needed in the 3-0 shutout win.

Kootenay drops to 7-15-0-0 and travels to Kelowna this weekend for a two-game tilt versus the league’s top team in the Okanagan Rockets. The Rockets are 18-2-1-1 this season, and defeated the Ice by scores of 6-3 and 5-1 on Sept. 28-29.

