Kootenay Ice goalie Carsten Shrimpton makes a save on this Rockets rush in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to Okanagan. Jim Bailey photo.

BCMML: Okanagan Rockets sweep Kootenay Ice

The Okanagan Rockets off to a 4-0 start in BC Major Midget League with two wins over Kootenay Ice

The Kootenay Ice battled hard, but in the end, the Okanagan Rockets were too much for the home team, sweeping the weekend series at the Cominco Arena.

Kootenay fell to the Rockets 6-3 in Game 1 Saturday, before Kelowna unleashed an 11-4 drubbing of the Ice in Sunday’s match.

In Saturday’s game, Kootenay trailed just 3-2 heading into the third period on goals from Adam Parsons and Jacob Smith, despite being outshot 30-7 through two periods.

However, Rilen Kovacevic and Dylan Wightman put the Rockets up 5-2, before Noah Quinn scored on a setup from Smith and Kaleb Percival to bring the Ice within two with 4:34 remaining in regulation.

Kootenay pulled goalie Carsten Shrimpton for an extra attacker, but Riley Sharun scored his second of the night into an empty net at 1:44 for the 6-3 final.

Kootenay’s Jacob Smith scored once and added two assists for a three-point match and leads the Ice in scoring with three goals and eight points in four games.

In Game 2 on Sunday, the Kootenay Ice jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Austin McKenzie and Parsons, but a hat trick by Sharun and another tally from Riley Dobranski put the Rockets up 4-2 after 20 minutes.

Kootenay traded goals with the Rockets in the second with Smith scoring his third of the season to keep it a two-goal game as the Ice trailed 5-3 going into the final frame.

The flood gates opened for the Okanagan in the third, as the Rockets scored six goals, while Kootenay managed just one from Noah Quinn for the 11-4 loss.

The Okanagan Rockets continue to roll and share the top of the BC Major Midget League standings at 4-0-0-0 with the Vancouver North West Hawks, while Kootenay drops to 1-3-0-0.

Kootenay is back in action at home this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Cominco Arena.


