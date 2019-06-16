Beaver Valley Blue Jays triumph in Little League championship

The Beaver Valley Blue Jays bounced back from a loss to the Trail Mariners in round robin play to win when it mattered most. The Jays defeated the Mariners 5-1 in the final to win the West Kootenay Little League championship on Sunday at Andy Bilesky Park. More to come in this week’s Trail Times. Jim Bailey photos.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Solid pitching, timely hitting and great defence lifts B.V. Blue Jays to win over Trail Mariners