The Beaver Valley Blue Jays bounced back from a loss to the Trail Mariners in round robin play to win when it mattered most. The Jays defeated the Mariners 5-1 in the final to win the West Kootenay Little League championship on Sunday at Andy Bilesky Park. More to come in this week’s Trail Times. Jim Bailey photos.

Beaver Valley Blue Jays triumph in Little League championship

Solid pitching, timely hitting and great defence lifts B.V. Blue Jays to win over Trail Mariners

The Beaver Valley Blue Jays bounced back from a loss to the Trail Mariners in round robin play to win when it mattered most. The Jays defeated the Mariners 5-1 in the final to win the West Kootenay Little League championship on Sunday at Andy Bilesky Park. More to come in this week’s Trail Times. Jim Bailey photos.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Solid pitching, timely hitting and great defence lifts B.V. Blue Jays to win over Trail Mariners

 

Previous story
Canada beats New Zealand 2-0, qualifies for round of 16 at Women’s World Cup

Just Posted

Greater Trail Torch Run

Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

Beaver Valley Scouts awarded for hard work

1st BV Scouts held their awards ceremony on Monday

Jason Bay enters Baseball Hall of Fame

Trail native Jason Bay will be an official hall-of-famer this weekend

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read