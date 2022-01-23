Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeat division rivals, Rebels and Border Bruins

The Nitehawks get back on track with two big division wins on weekend

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks battled to a 3-1 win over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday in Grand Forks. Photo: Stephen Piccolo

A pair of key wins over Neil Murdoch Division rivals has helped the Beaver Valley Nitehawks get back on track.

B.V. defeated Castlegar Rebels 4-1 on Friday, and followed that up with a 3-1 victory over the Border Bruins in Grand Forks on Saturday.

The Nitehawks scored three second period goals in just over five minutes to take a 3-0 lead over the Border Bruins on their way to their 17th win of the season.

After a scoreless first period in which Beaver Valley fired 16 shots at the Bruins goalie Ethan Shebansky, Airdrie product Hunter Burgeson scored his 13th of the season 6:50 into the second for a 1-0 lead.

Twenty-seven second later, Trail native Joel Smyth converted a setup from Jesse Ihas and Burgeson to make it 2-0, and Kelton McAuley notched his second of the season at 11:58 for insurance.

Grand Forks Mason Buzzell made it 3-1 with 2:26 remaining, but Hawks goalie Owen Albers was solid in net as Grand Forks outshot B.V. 16-13 in in the middle frame.

Beaver Valley improves its record to 17-14-2-0 and remain in second in the Murdoch Division standings nine points back of the leading Nelson Leafs at 22-9-0-1. Castlegar

On Friday, Burgeson got B.V. going scoring at 8:47 of the opening frame, before Ihas notched his fourth and Austin McKenzie his 13th of the season with 79 seconds left to give the Hawks a 3-0 first period lead.

Following a scoreless second, Cody Quinton put Castlegar on the board, but, with 27 seconds left to play, McAuley launched a short-handed goal into an empty net for the 4-1 final.

The Hawks outshot the Rebels 40-28, and hold a 4-3 season series lead versus the Rebels.

Beaver Valley returns to the Hawks Nest on Tuesday for a match against the Border Bruins at 7 p.m.

B.V. will host Castlegar on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Golden on Sunday with the puck drop at 3 p.m.

KIJHL