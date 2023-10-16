Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominant in 3-game Okanagan swing

B.V. Nitehawks remain undefeated after beating Kelowna, North Okanagan and Summerland on the weekend

Nitehawks forward Tim Josza carries the puck into the Summerland Steam zone. The Calgary product scored twice in an 11-0 drubbing of the Steam in Summerland on Sunday. Photo: Steve Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks remained undefeated after outscoring their opponents 22-3 on a three-game road swing through the Okanagan on the weekend.

The Nitehawks beat Kelowna Chiefs 5-3 on Friday (Oct. 13), then rolled over North Okanagan Knights 7-0 Saturday, and the Summerland Steam 11-0 on Sunday to go to 7-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the KIJHL.

Spokane product Adam Redding had a four-point night, netting a hat trick and an assist in the 11-0 drubbing of the Steam.

Beaver Valley forwards Tim Josza, Lucas Gartner, and Connor Drake each scored twice, while Cooper Ross tallied his first goal and added two assists, and Nash Hilworth also scored his first of the season and a helper.

Connor Stojan recorded the shut out as the Nitehawks outshot Summerland 48-9 and went 0-for-5 on the power play, and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

In Saturday’s match, the Nitehawks Josza and Roan Crowe each scored twice in the second period to lead B.V. to a 7-0 shutout victory over the Knights.

After a scoreless first period, the Nitehawks erupted for five goals in the middle frame and two more in the third. Brody Martini, Boris Hristov, and Adam Redding rounded out the scoring as B.V. dominated, outshooting North Ok 55-16. Jake Geronazzo also picked up two assists for Beaver Valley.

The Nitehawks outshot the Knights 55-16 and Trail native Landin Uzeloc earned his first win and shutout in net. The Hawks went 0-for-3 on the power play.

On Friday, B.V. outlasted the Kelowna Chiefs 5-3 to begin its three game swing through the Okanagan.

Crowe, a Claresholm, Alta. product, tallied the game winner with eight minutes left in the third period, converting on a setup from Kaleb Percival to give Beaver Valley a 4-3 lead.

The Nitehawks jumped out to a 2-1 first period lead on goals from Percival and Hunter Hansen.

The Chiefs Hunter O’Neal tied it two minutes into the middle frame, but Trail product Ethan Smyth restored the lead at 14:21.

The Chiefs’ Matt Saretsky tied it at three with 11:22 to play in the final frame, but after Crowe put the Nitehawks up for good, Ollie Clement buried an empty netter for the 5-3 final.

Beaver Valley outshot Kelowna 39-32, and went 0-for-4 on the power play, but were perfect 3-for-3 on the PK.

The Nitehawks are back in action on Friday, Oct. 20 when they host the Spokane Braves. The night is a special one as the Nitehawks will honour one of their own, and retire the jersey of former Nitehawk and NHLer Cody Franson.

Beaver Valley will also host Castlegar on Saturday night with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

City of Trailjunior hockeyKIJHL