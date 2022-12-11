Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate in close 2-1 win over Castlegar Rebels

Nitehawks Dallas Maximick scores game winner late in third to lift B.V. to fifth straight victory

The B.V. Nitehawks defeated the Castlegar Rebels 2-1 on Friday at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks continued their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Friday in Fruitvale.

Nitehawks defenceman Dallas Maximick scored the game winner with 3:19 remaining to lift B.V. to its fifth straight victory.

The Fruitvale product scored his first of the season on a setup from Ollie Clement and Lucas Gartner that spoiled a 45 save performance from Rebels goalie Ethan Lawczynski.

Cooper Ross opened the scoring just 2:47 into the first period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. But Castlegar’s Jacob Moldenhauser notched his fifth of the season with four minutes to play in the middle frame to tie it heading into the third.

B.V. outshot Castlegar 47-22, and were 0-for-3 on the power play, but 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The recent win streak has the 14-8-0-2 Nitehawks within a point of the second place Nelson Leafs at 14-8-2-1 and six points back of the 17-8-1-1 Grand Forks Border Bruins, who have played three more games than the Nitehawks.

Beaver Valley will host Castlegar in a rematch on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

The Nitehawks are at home against Nelson on Friday, and on the road in Creston before taking their break for the holidays.

B.V. then returns to action on Dec. 29 with a home game against the Rebels.

Junior B HockeyKIJHL