Beaver Valley Nitehawks double up Rebels, fall short vs Ghostriders

Nitehawks defender Jesse Ihas takes out a Fernie Ghostrider in a close 4-3 loss on Saturday. The Nitehawks host the Nelson Leafs on Tuesday at the Hawks Nest at 7 p.m. Photo: Stephen Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks skated to a much needed win at home on Friday over the Castlegar Rebels, before dropping a close game in Fernie Saturday.

The Nitehawks exploded for four goals in the final frame to comeback from a 3-2 deficit for a 6-3 victory over the Rebels.

Nitehawks forward Judah Makway netted a hat trick, which included the game winner at 13:01 of the third period, converting a setup from Nathan Dominici for a 4-3 Hawks lead.

The win comes on the heels of a 6-1 loss to Grand Forks Saturday, Dec. 4, the Border Bruins first win of the season.

The Rebels opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power play marker from Justin Duguay.

Rossland native Ethan Jang tied it at 17:44 on a setup from Cooper Ross, and Makway put the Hawks up 2-1 with 28 seconds left in the first period.

Two second period power-play goals from Griffen Ryden amd Cody Quinton gave the Rebels a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

But B.V. came out determined, with Jang netting his second of the match to tie it at 9:08. After Makway put the Hawks up 4-3, Beaver Valley’s Austin McLean scored an insurance goal, and Makway completed the hat trick for his 12th of the season.

The Nitehawks outshot the Rebels 54-27 and were 1-for-7 on the power play, while Castlegar went 3-for-8.

In Saturday’s match, the Ghostriders held off a late surge by the Nitehawks for a 4-3 victory at Fernie Memorial Arena.

Dominici opened the scoring with his fifth of the season to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead through one, thanks to a Kevin Engman save on a Fernie penalty shot at 17:39.

The Nitehawks would pay for their time in the penalty box as Fernie scored four straight, with three coming on the power play. Dayton Nelson, Matthew Schulmeister, Cole Fisher and Ethan MacDuff put the Ghostriders up 4-1 with 15 minutes remaining in the third.

Beaver Valley forward Gavin Tritt notched his sixth of the season at 11:35 and his seventh with 1:37 to play to make it 4-3, but that was as close as the Nitehawks would get.

Fernie outshot B.V. 41-28, were 3-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the PK.

With the weekend split, the 13-9-1-0-0 Nitehawks currently sit in second in the Neil Murdoch Division standings, four points behind first place Nelson Leafs at 15-8-0-1-0.

B.V. host the Leafs in their next match on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Hawks Nest. They also host the Rebels on Saturday, Dec. 18 with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

