Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward commits to SJHL Ice Wolves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy is moving up to Jr. A with La Ronge Ice Wolves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forwards, Simon Nemethy, finished second in scoring for BV last season with 16 goals and 39 points. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy has committed to play for the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewas Junior Hockey League (SJHL) for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 19-year-old Vanderhoof product spent the past two seasons with the Nitehawks, and two years with the Major Midget Kootenay Ice before that.

A skilled player who plays with an edge, Nemethy finished second on the Nitehawks in team scoring with 16 goals and 39 points in 45 games last season.

“I’m a pretty fast aggressive player, I like to be physical,” said Nemethy in a release. “I play a two-way game and I’m a pretty skilled guy I’d say.”

In 86 career regular season games in the KIJHL, Nemethy tallied 62 points and 40 penalty minutes.

“Simon has good size at six-foot-one, good speed, character and hockey sense,” said Ice Wolves Head Coach and GM Kevin Kaminski. “He’s not flashy, but plays the game the right way (greasy and with a hard compete level, according to Kaminski) and does everything very well. He’s a centre who can slow the play down and likes to dish the puck to his wingers. He’s also an excellent leader on and off the ice. We welcome Simon to the Ice Wolves’ family.”

La Ronge finished with a 33-19-3-3 recored playing in the tough Sherwood Division last season, with the fifth best record in the 12-team SJHL.