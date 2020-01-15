Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy earns KIJHL first star of the week honour. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Nemethy named KI’s first star of the week

Nitehawks forward tallies six points in two games on the weekend to earn the KIJHL first star honour

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy earned the Hot in the KI’s first star with a six-point performance in two games.

Nemethy earned back-to-back game stars in wins over Castlegar (3-1) and Creston Valley (6-1). The Vanderhoof product scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist versus the Rebels, and tallied a goal and two assists against the Thunder Cats on Saturday.

“I played a strong couple of games over the weekend. I felt like I got my feet moving and found the open space, and when I got an opportunity to score, I capitalized,” says Nemethy. “I felt like the whole team really bought in and everyone was going, which just makes everyone’s individual game a little easier.”

Nemethy says it was very special for him to produce offensively.

“I finally found my game and put up some numbers that I haven’t done in a couple seasons,” he said. “My line played pretty well over the weekend and the chemistry was finally flowing. We were able to create numerous scoring chances and my linemates were there to finish each play, resulting in a pretty good weekend for the boys.”

For the season, Nemethy has 14 goals and 30 points in 31 games, which has him tied for second in Nitehawks scoring.

Kelowna Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell earned the second star as he stopped 73 of 75 shots in two games. The Okotoks, Alta., product made 46 saves in a 2-2 tie against the North Okanagan Knights, then stopped all 27 shots faced in a 4-0 win over the Princeton Posse. He finished with a .973 save percentage and a 0.92 goals against average.

For the season, Mitchell has 15 wins, two losses and two ties with two shutouts and a 2.19 goals against average and .928 save percentage.

The third star goes to Revelstoke Grizzlies defenceman Brenden Vulcano. The Nelson product recorded a hat-trick, including the game-winning goals, and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Summerland Steam.

“I thought my play against Summerland was probably one of my best games this season so far, both offensively and defensively. I think my teammates are a big reason for that with how well they were able to make some nice plays which I was able to capitalize on,” says Vulcano.

“It was really good to get the three goals, but I’m just happy that it was enough for us to get the two points that night and the win.”

Vulcano now has eight goals and 18 points in 31 games played. He’s 10th on the Grizzlies in scoring

