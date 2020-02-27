Beaver Valley Nitehawks hand out awards

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held their Awards Banquet on Sunday at the Riverbelle to honour excellence among their players and to thank their fans and many dedicated volunteers. The Rookie of the Year Award went to Zach Park, Top Defenceman award was shared by Brock Wallace and Nate Ingram, Phil Lessard earned the Most Sportsmanlike, goalie Kevin Engman Most Improved, Bradley Ross won Top Scorer and MVP, the Most Inspirational Award was given to Angus Amadio, Jarred Stocks was honoured with the Jaxon Joseph Award as the most popular Nitehawk, and co-captain Morgan Peace was awarded the Tyler Leavitt Memorial Award for leadership. The Nitehawks host the Castlegar Rebels on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. to start the KIJHL playoffs.
