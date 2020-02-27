The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held their Awards Banquet on Sunday at the Riverbelle to honour excellence among their players and to thank their fans and many dedicated volunteers. The Rookie of the Year Award went to Zach Park, Top Defenceman award was shared by Brock Wallace and Nate Ingram, Phil Lessard earned the Most Sportsmanlike, goalie Kevin Engman Most Improved, Bradley Ross won Top Scorer and MVP, the Most Inspirational Award was given to Angus Amadio, Jarred Stocks was honoured with the Jaxon Joseph Award as the most popular Nitehawk, and co-captain Morgan Peace was awarded the Tyler Leavitt Memorial Award for leadership. The Nitehawks host the Castlegar Rebels on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. to start the KIJHL playoffs. John Piccolo photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks hand out awards

The B.V. Nitehawks celebrated another Neil Murdoch Division title with their annual Awards Banquet

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks take on the Castlegar Rebels in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs.

The Hawks won the Neil Murdoch Division title in dramatic fashion, beating the Nelson Leafs 4-2 in Nelson in the final game of the season on Saturday to clinch top spot.

Beaver Valley has a 5-1 record against the fourth-seeded Rebels this season, and will look for two wins at home this weekend.

The Nitehawks open playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena, with Game 2 going on Saturday at the same time and place.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail’s Johnson, Terness win BCHL Awards

Just Posted

JL Crowe Variety Show returns to the stage tonight

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from Feb. 27 to March 4

Trail open house part of Basin-wide public engagement

Trail event goes Thursday, March 12 from 2-6 p.m., and guided discussion from 6-8 p.m.

Salvation Army closing Nelson thrift store

The final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

One more day for utility bill discount in City of Trail

The total invoice this year is $785

Trail’s Johnson, Terness win BCHL Awards

Smokies’ Johnson honoured with the MVP and Most Sportsmanlike, Terness earns Rookie of the Year

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Shuswap boy wins hockey stick from NHL hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Most Read