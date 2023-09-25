Beaver Valley Nitehawks open season with win over Dynamiters

Special teams were key for the Nitehawks in a 3-2 victory over Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan backstopped Beaver Valley to a 3-2 win over the Dynamiters on Saturday in Kimberley. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks exacted a small measure of revenge against the team that defeated them in the Kootenay Conference finals last season.

The Nitehawks opened its season with a gritty 3-2 victory over the Kimberley Dynamiters.

B.V. veteran Beau Manegre scored the game winnner with 4:56 remaining on a setup from rookies Cade Reber and Hunter Hansen.

The victory kicks off a new Junior A era for the Nitehawks and the KIJHL, with the return of the Spokane Braves to the Neil Murdoch Division and the full 20 teams back in action on the weekend.

After a scoreless first period, Trail product Ethan Smyth notched the first goal of the 2023-24 campaign on a power play, with assists going to Joel Smyth and Connor Drake.

Kimberley responded with two goals from Tristan Weill and Griffin Amyotte. However, the lead was shortlived as Rossland product Nathan Simm buried a pass from Ollie Clement to tie it with another power play goal.

Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan was solid in net, stopping 27 shots, while Kimberley goalie Matt Fleet made 29 saves.

Special teams were key in the victory, as B.V. went 2-for-4 with the extra man, and Kimberley was 0-for-6 on the power play.

The Nitehawks play their home opener on Friday against the Golden Rockets, and head to Nelson on Saturday for a match against the Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

City of Trailjunior hockeyKIJHLRossland