Beaver Valley Nitehawks rebound for road win over Nelson Leafs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks unveiled their new jersey on the way to splitting a home-and-home with the Nelson Leafs this week. Photos: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rang in the New Year on a winning note with a 2-1 victory over the Nelson Leafs on Friday, Dec. 31.

The win was a big rebound from a disappointing 5-2 home loss on Thursday to the same Leafs, and a positive step in returning to their winning ways in January.

Nathan Dominici broke a 1-1 tie 4:45 into the third period, beating Nelson goalie Dylan Marshall off a setup from Judah Makway for the game winning goal. The tally was the seventh of the season and 18th point for the Trail native.

The B.V. victory brings to an end a dismal December where the Hawks went 2-5-0-0, but remain in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division at 14-12-1-0, behind Nelson, 17-9-0-1.

Beaver Valley forward Ethan Jang opened the scoring just 78 seconds into the first period on an unassisted effort, for his sixth of the season.

Nelson’s Kevin Pow tied it with just over a minute to play in the middle frame, but Nitehawks goalie Kevin Engman stoned the Leafs the rest of the way, stopping 31 shots on the night.

Beaver Valley managed 17 shots on the Nelson net, and went 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the P.K.

The previous night, Beaver Valley returned to home ice sporting their new dark-blue and orange Claw jerseys, but failed to impress the Nelson Leafs.

Nelson rolled to a 5-2 victory, outshooting the Hawks 48-31, and scoring three times on the power play in a physical match.

The Leafs got goals from Pow, Simon Nemethy, Joe Davidson, Rhett Hamilton and Bryce Sookro, before the Nitehawks replied with two third period goals from Hayden Stocks and Austin McLean.

The Grand Forks Border Bruins cancelled their game in B.V. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 due to bus problems, and will try again on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when the Bruins will face off against the Nitehawks at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena.

The Nitehawks are on the road on Friday in Castlegar, and return home on Sunday with a 3 p.m. tilt versus the Golden Rockets.

