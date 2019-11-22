Nitehawks defenceman Brock Wallace was ‘Hot in the KI’ last week, earning a league star with a goal and three points in Beaver Valley’s 7-2 win over the Spokane Braves. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks return to action with road games vs Rockets and Rockies

B.V. Nitehawks defenceman Brock Wallace is ‘Hot in the KI’ earns league’s third-star honour

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are back in action with a pair of games on the road this weekend.

Following a 10-day break, the Nitehawks hit the road and travel to Golden for a tilt against the Rockets on Friday night, then head to Invermere for a game against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Saturday.

“We got a weekend off, so we had a few guys go home get a few days off, and they came back hard this week to be prepared for this weekend,” said Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones.

B.V. is coming off an impressive 7-2 victory over the Spokane Braves on Nov. 19. The idle Hawks, however, slipped in the standings after 15-3-0-3 Nelson swept its games on the weekend to pull four points ahead and gain sole possession of first place in the Neil Murdoch Division. The Leafs rolled over the Grand Forks Border Bruins 10-1, and eked out a 4-3 victory over the Chase Heat.

Beaver Valley, at 13-3-1-2, has two games in hand, and will try to keep pace with the Leafs this weekend. The Nitehawks are on a modest three-game winning streak, and hope to extend that streak going into the East Kootenay.

B.V. tied the Rockets 3-3 in an earlier match at home this year, but Golden has struggled this season going 8-10-1-0 and sit in last place in the Eddie Mountain Division standings. The Rockies, meanwhile, are just two points ahead of Golden in fourth place with an 8-7-0-3 record. B.V. beat the Rockies 5-2 in their first meeting at the Hawks Nest on Oct. 11.

Beaver Valley defenceman Brock Wallace was highlighted as one of the three stars in ‘Hot in the KI’ this past week along with 100 Mile House forward Darian Long and Kelowna Chiefs goalie Michael Toole.

Wallace, 19, from Grand Prairie, Alta., earned the league’s third star honour after collecting a goal and three points in the Nitehawks win over Spokane. He helped set up Angus Amadio to make it 2-0, then scored the Nitehawks’ fifth goal and assisted on their final tally in the 7-2 victory over the Neil Murdoch Division rival.

“I feel that I played to the best of my ability for the team’s success,” Wallace said in a release. “It’s good to see our hard work in practice pay off in games.”

In 13 games, Wallace has three goals and 14 points and leads the Nitehawks defence in scoring despite missing six games at the start of the season. The six-foot-five defender is an intimidating presence on the Hawks blueline, and his booming slap shot an unlicensed weapon on the power play.

Jones hopes the more-than-a-week rest energizes the team and helps with the recovery of injured players Marty Ingram, Morgan Peace, and goalie Hunter Young.

“Ingy his wrist is still bothered, and Morgan will possibly be available after the break,” said Jones. “We just have to keep focusing on what we do, and have them (the opponent) react to us, rather than we react to them.”

Trail returns to the Hawks Nest on Nov. 29 with a Friday night match against the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Previous story
Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Just Posted

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in lobby of Trail hospital

Over the years, Marisa Jimenez has raised $61,710 through her Poplar Ridge Christmas raffle

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail Smoke Eaters host Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs this weekend

Trail Smoke Eaters look to get back on winning track against Mainland Division teams

Kelowna Ballet tonight in the Bailey

Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27

More cases of fake $50 bills in Trail, online scams

Visit the Bank of Canada website for more info on counterfeit money

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Most Read