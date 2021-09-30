Beaver Valley Nitehawks return to ice, open KIJHL season vs Leafs

After taking a year off due to COVID, the B.V. Nitehawks are back in action

Nitehawks welcome trainer Bobbi-Jean Leier and assistant coach Ryan Edwards to the team, as B.V. gets set to open its KIJHL season this weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey

Following a season’s hiatus, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks are rejuvenated and ready for the KIJHL regular season.

The Nitehawks open the 2021-22 season against the Nelson Leafs in Nelson on Friday night, and host the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday for their home opener.

“It’s been a difficult but a great process to get where we are now,” said Nitehawks head coach and GM Terry Jones. “We’ve been at it since Aug. 26, and our guys really worked hard and I’m impressed with the shape they came in.”

Beaver Valley opted out of last year’s KIJHL season due to COVID, yet, the time off seems to have had its benefits.

“I feel more alive,” said Jones. “I feel like I have more zip and more energy. Even though there is going to be tiring moments, I really look forward to seeing what we can accomplish as a coaching staff and as a team.”

The Hawks wrapped up their pre-season on Saturday with a 1-1 tie against the Grand Forks Border Bruins to finish with one win, four losses, and two ties.

The coaching and scouting staff faced its share of challenges in their effort to reboot this year. Recruiting outside of the province proved difficult as the lockdown restricted players’ options, and many former recruits were forced to change their plans. However, it meant recruiting locally became a priority.

“We did focus a lot on our local group of kids, and rebuilding our core and our local core, and I feel like we’ve been really successful with that. Our local kids in particular have come in hungry and in great shape. We have a lot to learn and grow, and that’s something we’re looking forward to.”

The team carried over 35 players into the exhibition season, and despite a 7-1 loss in its first match vs Creston, the remainder of the games were close and competitive.

“You can say what you want,” said Jones. “Our record wasn’t great, but we had well over 35 players play in exhibition and we threw a lot at them. We felt our kids were learning as we were going and our last three games, I really liked how competitive we were. The key is to get better every night, and I think our guys have shown that through exhibition.”

The Nitehawks have cut its roster to 25 and will be led by a smaller but solid core of returning veterans in Jesse Ihas, Brennan Wilson, Nate Ingram, Lucas Anselmo, Ethan Jang, Jared Macasso, Kaleb Percival and Kevin Engman.

“Our veteran guys, and the guys that have been in our dressing room and around our culture, they have done a really good job of leading the way. Guys like Brennan Wilson, Jesse Ihas, and Kaleb Percival, they’ve been fantastic. They’ve been healthy and leading the way, and I’m really impressed with their leadership.”

The team will be backstopped by a triumvirate of good goalies including returning netminder Engman, six-foot-five Calgary product Owen Albers, and 17-year-old Trail netminder Kyle Kooznetsoff.

The young team will bring enthusiasm, hard work, and a willingness to learn, which is key for Jones, who is entering his 25th year as a Nitehawks’ coach and/or GM.

“We’re going to have really good goaltending, but I think more than that, the strength has to be in the fact that we have the attitude that we’re going to be better every night,” said Jones. “Where we start and where we finish are going to be two different places. We’re young, and I feel the growth curve for each guy individually and for us as a team, it could be a steep curve that potentially can reach a very high level if the guys are willing to buy in.”

Jones will be assisted on the bench by a trio of former Nitehawk players in Mason Spear, Ryan Edwards, and Shane Drake, joining goalie coach Mike Morissette and athletic trainer Bobbi-Jean Leier.

The Murdoch Division will be without the Spokane Braves who opted out again this year, as the U.S. border remains closed to non-essential travel from Canada. The Division will be made up of four teams, the Nitehawks, Leafs, Castlegar Rebels and the Border Bruins.

Beaver Valley opens its season in Nelson versus the Leafs Friday, Oct. 1, before its home opener against Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday Oct. 2, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

The B.V. Arena can accommodate 50 per cent capacity, and admission is only available to those fans who have been vaccinated. Masks are mandatory.

