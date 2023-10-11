Beaver Valley Nitehawks storm back to beat Castlegar Rebels

Nitehawks improve to 4-0, remain only undefeated KIJHL team with 6-4 win over Rebels

Nitehawks forward Hunter Hansen, 22, battles for a puck with the Rebels Tate Warwarick on Tuesday in Castlegar. Photo: Steve Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks remain undefeated after a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday in Castlegar.

Rossland’s Nathan Simm scored the game winner eight minutes into the third period, with an assist to William Rav, to give the Nitehawks a 5-3 lead. The goal was Simm’s second of the night and third of the season.

The win lifts Beaver Valley into first place in the Neil Murdoch Division with a perfect 4-0-0-0 record, while the Rebels fall to 3-4-0-0.

The Nitehawks carried the play but found themselves down 3-1 two minutes into the second period. Cue the comeback.

Nitehawks veteran Beau Menegre tallied his fourth of the season to cut the lead to one 5:30 into the middle frame, and Rossland product Ollie Clement tied it on a set up from Roan Crowe and Kaleb Percival at 12:20.

Crowe, a Claresholm, Alta. native, notched his first of the season, giving the Nitehawks a 4-3 lead on a Clement pass 77 seconds later.

After Simm made it 5-3, Clement tallied his second of the game and third of the season on a brilliant individual effort just 30 seconds later.

The Rebels scored a late goal to make the final 6-4.

B.V. outshot Castlegar 43-32 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Rebels were 2-for-4.

Beaver Valley also defeated the Nelson Leafs in a 7-6 overtime thriller on Friday, Oct. 6. Kaleb Percival scored in overtime for the win, following a gutsy third period comeback by the Leafs.

Down 6-3, the Leafs pulled their goalie midway through the third period, and scored three times to force the extra frame.

The Nitehawks head to the Okanagan this weekend for games against the Kelowna Chiefs, North Okanagan Knights and Summerland Steam.

The Nitehawks will eventually return for their second home game at the Hawks Nest on Oct. 20 versus the Spokane Braves.

