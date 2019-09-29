Beaver Valley Nitehawks tame Grizzlies, fall to Border Bruins

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks continue their good play at home, but falter on the road.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks bounced back from a loss against the Border Bruins in Grand Forks on Friday, and skated to a 5-3 victory over Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday. Jim Bailey photo.

It was a tale of two teams for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on the weekend.

The Nitehawks lost to the Grand Forks Border Bruins Friday in Grand Forks, 4-1, then bounced back for their third straight win at home with a 5-3 victory over the KIJHL champions Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday.

B.V. has a perfect 3-0 record at the Hawks’ Nest, but have yet to win a road game with three losses, two of those in overtime.

In a back-and-forth match up against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Nitehawks forward Kevin Duguid broke a 3-3 tie, scoring

with 8:10 remaining in the third period and Marcus McEachern added an empty netter for the 5-3 victory.

The Nitehawks jumped out to an early lead with Bradley Ross scoring 10 seconds after the opening face off, on a set up from Angus Amadio.

Jake Petrie replied for the Grizzlies on a strong individual effort at 17:02, but Amadio put the Nitehawks back on top, converting a set up from Zachary Park and Ross less than two minutes later.

But Matt Cadden drew Revelstoke even on a power-play goal with 8:13 remaining in the opening period, as both goaltenders faced 13 shots in the period.

The teams played tentatively in the second period, but Simon Nemethy returned to the Hawks line up and scored with

81 seconds left in the middle frame for his first goal of the season to give B.V. a 3-2 lead.

Revelstoke forward Kole Christensson tied the game at 18:12 but the Nitehawks Duguid put the home team up for good and Nitehawks goalie Kevin Engman kept the Grizzlies at bay the rest of the way stopping 23 shots for the victory.

Beaver Valley fired 26 shots at the Grizzlies goal, were 0-for-4 on the power play, and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

On Friday night, the Border Bruins dominated the Nitehawks in a 4-1 victory at Jack Goddard Arena in Grand Forks.

The Nitehawks got off to an early 1-0 lead with Keaton Mercredi scoring five minutes into the opening frame, however, Liam Stanwich replied 47 seconds later to even the score heading into period two.

The Border Bruins put the game away in the middle frame scoring three times on tallies from Jordan DeGouw, and a pair from Jake Huculak.

Grand Forks outshot the Nitehawks 31-20, and were 0-for-1 on the power play, while B.V. went 0-for-2 in an uncharacteristic tame match up between the two teams.

The Hawks are on the road next weekend and play the Princeton Posse on Friday, the North Okanagan Knights Saturday, and the Summerland Steam on Sunday.