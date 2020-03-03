Beaver Valley Nitehawks push Castlegar to brink with 3-2 overtime win over the Rebels in Game 3 of the Murdoch Division semifinal. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat Rebels in another OT thriller

Nitehawks’ Anselmo scores game winner in 3-2 comeback OT win against the Castlegar Rebels on Monday

The cardiac kids are alive and well in Beaver Valley.

The Nitehawks won another thrilling, come-from-beind overtime game against the Castlegar Rebels on Monday at the Castlegar Rec Complex.

Related read: Nitehawks take two at home

With 7:17 remaining in the first overtime period, Lucas Anselmo jumped on a loose puck and banged it past Rebels goalie Dawson Rattai for a 3-2 Nitehawks victory.

The win gives B.V. a 3-0 series lead on the Rebels, and is their second 3-2 overtime victory in the series.

The Hawks spotted the Rebels a two-goal lead, with Ben Anderson beating B.V. goalie Hunter Young at 12:13 of the first priod to put the home squad up 1-0. Keaghan Holub made it 2-0 at 18:27 of the middle frame, but the Hawks cut the lead in half when Bradley Ross tallied a power play marker midway through the second on a setup from Angus Amadio and Simon Nemethy.

With 11:13 left to play in the third, John Usselman took a feed from Brennan Wilson and wired a shot through the glove of Rattai to tie the game and force the extra frame.

Beaver Valley held the edge in play through the third period and overtime and outshot the Rebels 31-22, going 1-for-9 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Former Nitehawk Mason Hartman earned player of the game honour for Castlegar, while Anselmo got the nod for B.V.

In the other Neil Murdoch Division series, the Nelson Leafs took a 3-0 series lead with a 6-5 win over the Spokane Braves.

The Hawks-Rebels series continued on Tuesday night with Game 4 going at the Castlegar Rec Complex, but the score was unavailable at press time.

Game 5 if necessary will be played in Beaver Valley on Thursday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.


