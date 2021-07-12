FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

Tennis star cites difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic

Bianca Andreescu says she will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics, originally scheduled to have happened last summer, were postponed and are now scheduled to begin on July 23 despite a recent state of emergency declared by Japan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, tennis star Andreescu said that not competing at the Olympic Games this summer was a “very difficult” decision.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.,” she said.

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Italy beats England in penalty shootout to win Euro 2020
Next story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

The U18 West Kootenay Orioles pitcher Marshall DeBruyn winds up vs Kamloops earlier this month, as the Orioles battle for a playoff spot in BCMB College Prep League. Photo: Jim Bailey
U18 West Kootenay Orioles remain in the mix

The four out of control fires listed in this article are indicated by red dots. Screenshot: B.C. Wildfire Service website
Four out-of-control fires in Nelson region

Water bombers fighting the Beavervale Creek fire Saturday near the Bombi summit. Photo: Jennifer Small
Monday update: Crews aggressively fighting Bombi Summit fire

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: When drivers kill