Birchbank Golf Course celebrates 75 years of Men’s Open

The 75th Birchbank Men’s Open hits the fairways on Friday for its annual 54-hole tournament

The Birchbank Golf Club hosts its 75th Men’s Open this week.

Starting on Friday, the 54-hole tournament tees off with a strong field of homegrown and visiting golfers.

The annual Birchbank tournament expects up to 120 golfers to compete for top flight prizes with some of the best golfers from the Kootenays, Okanagan, Alberta and Washington State.

Last year’s championship ended in dramatic fashion with Spokane golfer Gord Corder beating two-time champion Kevin Hogg in an extra hole playoff. Dan Dupuis and Ben Gresley-Jones finished just one shot back for a thrilling finish.

The 2019 Open includes dinners on Friday and Saturday, a complimentary breakfast one morning, and a range pass for the weekend.

Practice rounds are available on Thursday at 50 per cent off price green fee. Players are also invited to participate in an optional two-man ‘Horserace’ on Thursday at 6 p.m. with $25 entry fee per person, a Gross Skins games on Friday and Saturday with cash payouts, and a Net honey pot and deuce pot on Friday and Saturday.

Senior Division includes players age 50 and over, who will play from the White Tees, approximately 6,000 yards.

Call the Birchbank Pro Shop at 250-693-2255 to register or for more info.