Top players like pro golfer Garrett Kucher, the 2016 champion, will compete at the Birchbank Open this weekend. Jim Bailey photo.

Birchbank Golf Course celebrates 75 years of Men’s Open

The 75th Birchbank Men’s Open hits the fairways on Friday for its annual 54-hole tournament

The Birchbank Golf Club hosts its 75th Men’s Open this week.

Starting on Friday, the 54-hole tournament tees off with a strong field of homegrown and visiting golfers.

The annual Birchbank tournament expects up to 120 golfers to compete for top flight prizes with some of the best golfers from the Kootenays, Okanagan, Alberta and Washington State.

Last year’s championship ended in dramatic fashion with Spokane golfer Gord Corder beating two-time champion Kevin Hogg in an extra hole playoff. Dan Dupuis and Ben Gresley-Jones finished just one shot back for a thrilling finish.

The 2019 Open includes dinners on Friday and Saturday, a complimentary breakfast one morning, and a range pass for the weekend.

Practice rounds are available on Thursday at 50 per cent off price green fee. Players are also invited to participate in an optional two-man ‘Horserace’ on Thursday at 6 p.m. with $25 entry fee per person, a Gross Skins games on Friday and Saturday with cash payouts, and a Net honey pot and deuce pot on Friday and Saturday.

Senior Division includes players age 50 and over, who will play from the White Tees, approximately 6,000 yards.

Call the Birchbank Pro Shop at 250-693-2255 to register or for more info.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

Just Posted

Trust helps Basin communities prepare for wildfires

Community Wildfire Education grants support Basin efforts

Competitive kudos for Trail baseball teams

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

Looking at earliest references to Kootenay place names

Place Names: Remac and Cherrydale, revisited

Last chance for a dip in the Trail pool

Full operations resume Sept. 9 in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Helping with Skool Aid

Kootenay Columbia students are due back in the classroom after Labour Day

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read