(Submitted photo)

Birchbank Invitational Tournament

The annual event marks the start of golf season

The Birchbank Retirees Invitational Tournament, held May 16, marked the opening of the Inter-Club tournament season.

Eighty-four players competed in team best net and inter-club events followed by a great meal and prizes.

The Team 2 Best Net Scores Event was won by the foursome of Pat Zinio, Rod Lindstein, Farrell McLellan and Greg Terlesky with a total of 117.

Birchbank won the Inter-Club Four Man Event with a total of 273, well ahead of Christina Lake in second, Granite Pointe in third followed by Castlegar, Champion Lakes and Colville.

