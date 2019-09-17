Birchbank Retirees Championship

Brad Harding wins Birchbank Retirees Championship Tournament

The 2019 Birchbank Retirees season officially ended with their Championship Tournament. Fifty-two players along with Birchbank GC Director of Golf, Jeff Papilion teed it up to crown this year’s Club Champions. Despite heavy rains earlier in the week, the course was in excellent shape thanks to the work of our course workers and Course Superintendent. At the completion of play, the players sat down for a great fried chicken meal put on by the Bistro staff and some great company with the other members of the Retirees Club.

RESULTS: The Club Champions. (pictured above) Overall Low Gross: Brad Harding (75) and Overall Low Net: Brian Austin (64)

FLIGHT WINNERS (Low Net) ‘A’ Flight Winners: 1st – Al Doherty (71), 2nd – Rich Dewdney (72), and 3rd – Paul Troseth (73)

‘B’ Flight Winners: 1st – Wayne Weaver (67), 2nd – Rollie Caron (68), 3rd – Al Pasin (69) *tie break.

‘C’ Flight Winners: 1st – John Lattanzio (68), 2nd – Jim Campbell (68) * tie break, and 3rd – Monte Brothers (70).

‘D’ Flight Winners: 1st – Ian Glover (70), 2nd – Pat Zinio (74) * tie break, and 3rd – Rick Georgetti (74).

Closest to the Pin: #2 – Al Doherty, #7 – Joe Danchuk, #14 – Butch Palmer, #17 – Don Szilagyi.

Longest Putt: #9 – Al Doherty, #18 – Norman Moll

