Birchbank retirees open season with scramble

Under rainy skies, retirees return to the Birchbank Golf Course in fine form for the first event

Birchbank Retirees Club teed off the spring with their Opening Scramble with the team of (from left) John Newton, Al Pasin, Rick Brown and Tom Keen taking top spot with a 59. Photo: submitted

Twelve teams met April 21 for the Retirees Club Opening Scramble and bravely played on as the forecasted showers turned into steady rain.

The Course Superintendent and crew have done a great job of getting the course into prime condition this early in the season.

Congratulations go out to Norm Larmour for his first ever hole-in-one on #2 and to Jim Campbell for his hole-in-one on #2 on the first day of the season.

RESULTS:

1ST – R. Brown, T. Keen, J. Newton, A. Pasin (59)

2ND – R. Dewdney, W. Dewitt, B. Muskeyn, S. Pasquali (65)

3RD – M. Frederick, K. Oliver, J. Park, M. Schickler (67) Tie break

Closest to the pin #7: Al Pasin

Long Putt #9: Bob Menin

Long Putt#18: Rich Dewdney

