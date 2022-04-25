Birchbank retirees open season with scramble

Twelve teams met April 21 for the Retirees Club Opening Scramble and bravely played on as the forecasted showers turned into steady rain.
The Course Superintendent and crew have done a great job of getting the course into prime condition this early in the season.
Congratulations go out to Norm Larmour for his first ever hole-in-one on #2 and to Jim Campbell for his hole-in-one on #2 on the first day of the season.
RESULTS:
1ST – R. Brown, T. Keen, J. Newton, A. Pasin (59)
2ND – R. Dewdney, W. Dewitt, B. Muskeyn, S. Pasquali (65)
3RD – M. Frederick, K. Oliver, J. Park, M. Schickler (67) Tie break
Closest to the pin #7: Al Pasin
Long Putt #9: Bob Menin
Long Putt#18: Rich Dewdney
