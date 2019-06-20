Fifty-four players entered this month’s Birchbank Retirees tournament called the Dice Scramble. A team best-ball event which uses the roll of a special dice to determine which tee shot the team uses on that hole. Many great tee shots were left unused because the dreaded Sad Face was rolled. In first place was the team of (from left) Al Larocque, Tony Deluca, Al Pasin, and Dino DeRosa(65), second place Tom Gawryletz, Jim Mohs, Bob McBride, and Tom Stevens (67), and third place to Harvey Handley, Paul Troseth, Sergio Peloso, and Stan Trozzo (68, tie break). Long Putt Winners were Don Szilagyi and Bob McBride. Closest to Pin Winners Jim Campbell, Ross Brinson, Merv Aiken, and Norm Larmour.

Birchbank Retirees roll the dice

The Birchbank Retirees Men’s Club relied on more luck than usual in its annual Dice Scramble

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

The Birchbank Retirees Men’s Club relied on more luck than usual in its annual Dice Scramble

