Birchbank wins West Kootenay Challenge

The Birchbank Ladies Club hosted the West Kootenay Challenge on Monday, Aug. 29.

The annual event moves among participating West Kootenay clubs and it was Birchbank’s turn to host this year, following a two-year pandemic pause.

In all nine clubs competed including Balfour, Birchbank, Castlegar, Champion Lakes, Christina Lake, Granite Pointe, Kokanee Springs, Nakusp and Redstone.

Under beautiful sunny skies, 72 ladies teed it up to see which ones would seize the honour of winning the Team Low Gross and Team Low Net trophies.

Club Teams consisted of four teams of two playing in a best ball format. Total team scores (gross and net) are determined by adding together all four club teams’ best ball scores.

When all the team scores were added together, Birchbank was the winner of the Team Low Gross trophy with a team gross score of 337.

“Thanks go to the many volunteers who helped with registration, score keeping, decorating, cleaning of bathrooms, carts, and so many other tasks,” said Birchbank club captain Jeri Santarossa.

“We are so fortunate to have a number of ladies who are ready to step up to help with our events. And thanks to the Pro Shop for always being ready to help at all times; Mike and his crew for the beautiful course we were able to showcase yesterday; the Bistro for the awesome service and meal!”

The Birchbank ladies also send a thank you to sponsors Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.

