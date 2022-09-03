Birchbank wins West Kootenay Challenge

Birchbank won the Team Low Gross trophy with a team gross score of 337

The Birchbank Ladies team won the overall Low Gross trophy at the West Kootenay Challenge on Aug. 29 at the Birchbank Golf Course. From left: Colleen DeRosa, Gerianne Hanik, Maureen Elliott, Ilo Shubert, Terry Van Horn, Rose Katnich, Dana Haas, and Michelle Hansen.

The Birchbank Ladies team won the overall Low Gross trophy at the West Kootenay Challenge on Aug. 29 at the Birchbank Golf Course. From left: Colleen DeRosa, Gerianne Hanik, Maureen Elliott, Ilo Shubert, Terry Van Horn, Rose Katnich, Dana Haas, and Michelle Hansen.

The Birchbank Ladies Club hosted the West Kootenay Challenge on Monday, Aug. 29.

The annual event moves among participating West Kootenay clubs and it was Birchbank’s turn to host this year, following a two-year pandemic pause.

In all nine clubs competed including Balfour, Birchbank, Castlegar, Champion Lakes, Christina Lake, Granite Pointe, Kokanee Springs, Nakusp and Redstone.

Under beautiful sunny skies, 72 ladies teed it up to see which ones would seize the honour of winning the Team Low Gross and Team Low Net trophies.

Club Teams consisted of four teams of two playing in a best ball format. Total team scores (gross and net) are determined by adding together all four club teams’ best ball scores.

When all the team scores were added together, Birchbank was the winner of the Team Low Gross trophy with a team gross score of 337.

“Thanks go to the many volunteers who helped with registration, score keeping, decorating, cleaning of bathrooms, carts, and so many other tasks,” said Birchbank club captain Jeri Santarossa.

“We are so fortunate to have a number of ladies who are ready to step up to help with our events. And thanks to the Pro Shop for always being ready to help at all times; Mike and his crew for the beautiful course we were able to showcase yesterday; the Bistro for the awesome service and meal!”

The Birchbank ladies also send a thank you to sponsors Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.

GolfKootenays

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks ink star forward J.T. Miller to seven-year, US$56-million deal
Next story
Olympic champion Canada beats Australia in women’s soccer

Just Posted

The Birchbank Ladies team won the overall Low Gross trophy at the West Kootenay Challenge on Aug. 29 at the Birchbank Golf Course. From left: Colleen DeRosa, Gerianne Hanik, Maureen Elliott, Ilo Shubert, Terry Van Horn, Rose Katnich, Dana Haas, and Michelle Hansen.
Birchbank wins West Kootenay Challenge

Kaslo’s Official Community Plan is getting a rewrite. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Kaslo community plan review turns into complete bylaw rewrite

Photo: Brenda Haley
Trail Times wishes everyone a safe and fun long weekend

Tim Fragle signed a three-year contract extension as head coach and GM of the Trail Smoke Eaters. He will be running the Smoke Eaters Main Camp this weekend from Sept. 2-4 at the Trail Memorial Centre. The public is welcome to attend. Photo: Garrett James
Smoke Eaters start main camp; new contract for coach/GM Tim Fragle