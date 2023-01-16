Black Jack hosts Teck Kootenay Cup

Nelson Nordic skier Cale Francis competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup at the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland over the weekend. The race saw about 150 skiers, ages U8 to Masters, from across the Kootenays race in the two-day event. Photos: Jim Bailey Elianna Albert of Kimberley raced in the 500-m sprint on Saturday. Avery Olineck of the Black Jack Ski Team Black Jack’s Wesley Pistak Andrew Chewters of Nelson Nordic readies skis. Octavia Masse skied to first place in the 500m U8 Girls race on Saturday. Black Jack racer Annais Coombes gets ready and set at starting line of Teck Kootenay Cup.

About 150 skiers from the East and West Kootenays and Montana competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup series at Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland on the Jan. 14-15 weekend.

The two-day event started with the classic technique, interval start races on Saturday, and finished up with the mass start, skate technique events on Sunday.

Black Jack skiers performed well over the weekend, and were in the medals in almost every category from U8 to Masters.

To check out the race results go to Zone4.ca.

