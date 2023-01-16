Black Jack hosts Teck Kootenay Cup

Nelson Nordic skier Cale Francis competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup at the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland over the weekend. The race saw about 150 skiers, ages U8 to Masters, from across the Kootenays race in the two-day event. Photos: Jim BaileyNelson Nordic skier Cale Francis competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup at the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland over the weekend. The race saw about 150 skiers, ages U8 to Masters, from across the Kootenays race in the two-day event. Photos: Jim Bailey
Elianna Albert of Kimberley raced in the 500-m sprint on Saturday.Elianna Albert of Kimberley raced in the 500-m sprint on Saturday.
Avery Olineck of the Black Jack Ski TeamAvery Olineck of the Black Jack Ski Team
Black Jack’s Wesley PistakBlack Jack’s Wesley Pistak
Andrew Chewters of Nelson Nordic readies skis.Andrew Chewters of Nelson Nordic readies skis.
Skiers set for interval start classic ski race.
Octavia Masse skied to first place in the 500m U8 Girls race on Saturday.Octavia Masse skied to first place in the 500m U8 Girls race on Saturday.
Black Jack racer Annais Coombes gets ready and set at starting line of Teck Kootenay Cup.Black Jack racer Annais Coombes gets ready and set at starting line of Teck Kootenay Cup.

About 150 skiers from the East and West Kootenays and Montana competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup series at Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland on the Jan. 14-15 weekend.

The two-day event started with the classic technique, interval start races on Saturday, and finished up with the mass start, skate technique events on Sunday.

Black Jack skiers performed well over the weekend, and were in the medals in almost every category from U8 to Masters.

To check out the race results go to Zone4.ca.

Read:

castlegarcross country skiingNelsonRosslandskiing

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

Nelson Nordic skier Cale Francis competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup at the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland over the weekend. The race saw about 150 skiers, ages U8 to Masters, from across the Kootenays race in the two-day event. Photos: Jim Bailey
Black Jack hosts Teck Kootenay Cup

The death occurred at the Castlegar & District Community Services Society’s homeless shelter operating in the yellow building pictured here. The shelter has since moved to a new location. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental

U15 West Kootenay Wildcats go undefeated in Castlegar tournament. photo: Jen Small
U15 West Kootenay Wildcats go undefeated at home tournament

Police are investigating the cause of an East Trail travel trailer fire. Photo: Ron Wilson
Police investigating cause of East Trail travel trailer fire