Black Jack hosts Teck Kootenay Cup

About 150 skiers from the East and West Kootenays and Montana competed in the Teck Kootenay Cup series at Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland on the Jan. 14-15 weekend.
The two-day event started with the classic technique, interval start races on Saturday, and finished up with the mass start, skate technique events on Sunday.
Black Jack skiers performed well over the weekend, and were in the medals in almost every category from U8 to Masters.
To check out the race results go to Zone4.ca.
