Navigate Principal Jeff Taylor presents Black Jack skier Remi Drolet with the Governor General’s Bronze Medal for Academic Excellence. Submitted photo.

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet wins Governor General’s Award

Gov. General’s Award winner Remi Drolet starts his second year with the National Junior Ski Team

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet was awarded the Governor General’s Bronze Medal for Academic Excellence last Monday at the Seven Summits Centre for Learning in Rossland.

Remi was selected among all North Island Distance Education (Navigate) students across B.C.

The Governor General’s Award goes to the student with the highest academic average over Grades 10, 11 and 12, and is presented in the fall because all provincial exam results are included in the calculation.

Because the selection is based on percentages alone, the decision on the worthy recipient is not arbitrary. Winners often have a combined aggregate average of 95 per cent over their final three years of school, and some schools will not present the award in a given year where no student achieved a significantly high standard.

Drolet was the easy and obvious choice as this year’s recipient. His combined academic average was 98.8 per cent over Grades 10, 11 and 12. This was no accident, as his parents Edouard Drolet and Nathalie Levasseur will attest, Remi has always been a conscientious learner. Edouard says, “Remi would do hours and hours of homework,” without any cajoling from parents. He suspects that Remi’s commitment to excellence in cross-country skiing has spilled over to other aspects of his life.

Remi is enjoying his second year on the National Junior Ski Team, and competes across North America. His coach, Dave Wood, believes Remi excels at this sport because he is so coachable, which is something his teachers also see in him.

Remi is grateful to the teachers of the Seven Summits program for their flexibility and encouragement, allowing him to juggle skiing and schooling without letting either suffer. He is being sought by several post-secondary institutions across Canada and the U.S., but is giving serious consideration to attending Harvard to ski and to study Physics.

He hopes to continue skiing as a professional, and ultimately earn a Masters and PhD in particle or theoretical physics.

The Governor General’s Academic Medals have recognized the outstanding scholastic achievements of students in Canada for more than 125 years. The award was introduced by Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General, in 1873.

Previous story
Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Just Posted

Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign

Funds from the annual campaign support local charities and provincial veteran causes

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. to spend $1.1 billion to retrofit social housing for safety, energy savings

The initiative will focus on increasing the use of cleaner energy in 51,000 units

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Most Read