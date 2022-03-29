Black Jack skiers excel at Nationals

Black Jack skiers raced to top results at the Canadian cross-country ski championship in Whistler

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet raced to second place in the 45-kilometre mass start race on Sunday, March 27. (Doug Stephen photo)

Black Jack cross country skiers raced to top results at the 2022 Cross-Country Nationals and U.S. SuperTour finals March 20-27 at Black Tusk Nordic in Whistler/Squamish.

Olympic and World Junior Championship skiers Remi and Jasmine Drolet were joined on the podium by Rossland U18 phenom Adam Heale.

Heale raced to gold in the 15-km free technique on Sunday, after reaching the podium in second place in the U18 men’s 10-km Free technique on March 20, and coming sixth in the 10-km Classic event on March 21.

In the women’s U20 5-km free ski on March 20, Jasmine finished second, and then topped the podium in the U20 women’s 10-km Classic the next day.

Jasmine also sprinted to second place in the U20 1.2 km classic on March 23.

Remi skied to first place in the Sr. Men’s 10-k Free technique, and came in fourth among Canadians in the 15-k Classic. On Sunday, March 27, Remi finished second overall in U23 Men’s in the 45-km free technique mass start.

In the team events on March 26, Black Jack’s Remi and Johann Taylor-Gregg captured first in the Open Men`s C event, and Radek Krampl and Heale also took first place in the Challenge Boys B race.

Black Jack 2, with Cooper Legler and Greg Kilroy, finished with a bronze in Open Men’s D event.

The National Championship saw one of the largest gathering of the most talented skiers from both Canada and USA in recent years.

Combining the national championship with the US SuperTour finals resulted in a high compete level between US and Canadian skiers coming from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games and the final World Cup races.

The Junior and U23 eligible skiers were also able to test out the courses set for next year’s World Junior and U23 Nordic Ski Championships.

Read: Go Remi Go



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cross country skiingRossland