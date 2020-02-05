Black Jack skier Jasmine Drolet skied to two second place finishes at the World Junior Trials.

Black Jack skiers qualify for FIS World Jr./U23 ski championships

Black Jack skiers Remi Drolet, Jasmine Drolet and Molly Miller headed to FIS World Jr championships

For the second straight year, the Black Jack Ski Club qualified three skiers to the FIS World Junior-U20 Nordic Ski Championships.

Black Jack skiers Remi and Jasmine Drolet, and Molly Miller skied their hearts out at the Haywood NorAm World Junior-U23 Nordic Ski Trials in Mont Sainte Ann, Quebec last week and will be making the trip to Germany for the Worlds.

Rossland skier Remi Drolet was unbeatable winning three gold medals at the three-day event. Remi captured his first gold in the sprint on Thursday with a time of 2:34.75, beating out National Jr. Ski Team rival Xavier McKeever.

Drolet then claimed top spot in the 10-km Interval start with a time of 26:46.2 on Saturday and won the 15-km Mass start on Sunday by almost two minutes over Tom Stephen and McKeever with a time of 1:16:01.9.

Related read: Black Jack’s Remi Drolet primed for World Jr. Ski championship

Remi’s younger sister Jasmine claimed two second-place finishes in the 5-km interval start and in the 15-km mass start for U20 women to qualify for Worlds.

Related read: Black Jack skier qualifies for Youth Olympic Games

Black Jack’s Molly Miller of Kimberley meanwhile earned first in the 5-km Interval with an impressive ski, then raced to third in the U20 women’s sprint.

“A good World Junior Trials for our club,” said Black Jack coach David Wood. “We will send three skiers to the Wold Junior Team, the most of any Canadian club, and a great team effort.”

Remi is attending Harvard, but is still under the tutelage of Wood and skis with the Black Jack club at the national level.

A member of the Canadian National Ski Team, this will be Remi’s third trip to the FIS Junior/U23 World Ski Championships. Last year he had the highest finish ever for a BC skier, placing seventh at the 2019 Worlds in Lahti, Finland.

Jasmine competed at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switz. last month, gaining valuable experience and two top-20 results. She is also a Canada Winter Games champion who also placed second in the 2019 Rising Stars race at the World Cup in Quebec City.

Julien Locke also competed and earned a seventh place finish in the sprint and came in 16th in the 15-km Interval and 30-km Mass Start events.

The age group World Nordic Championships are contested every year and include all three Nordic disciplines. Athletes may not be more than 20 years old during the competition season for the Junior category or 23 years old for the U23 World Ski Championships. Juniors compete in three individual events (Skiathlon, sprint, interval start) plus a 4 x mixed relay while U23 athletes compete in similar formatted individual events that include longer distances.

Canada has won a number of medals at the Junior and U23 Championships, the most notable being a gold by Alex Harvey in the U23 Skiathlon at the 2011 Championships.

This year’s championship goes in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, Feb. 28 to Mar. 8.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Just Posted

Martech completes $15,500 donation for new Kootenay Boundary ED

Martech’s donation will go toward a Fast Track Examination Room

Wolf cull, B.C.’s cheap solution to save caribou

Letter to the Editor from P. Grover

Rossland school ponders pulling plug on classroom cell phones

Seven Summits Centre for Learning talking to parents about limiting students’ access to phones

Workshops coming for dementia caregivers in the West Kootenay

Pre-registration is required

Editorial: Have your say on changes to assisted dying law

In June of 2016 Canadians gained the right to physician assisted death — but there were caveats.

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 91 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Most Read