Bradley Ross nets 100th career goal in Nitehawks win over Spokane Braves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks veteran Bradley Ross had an epic night scoring his 100th career goal, a hat trick, and the game winner in a 7-2 drubbing of the Spokane Braves on Saturday at the Hawks Nest.

Ross’ first goal of the game and 99th career tally turned out to be the game winner, as he broke into the Spokane zone toe dragged around the defenceman then sniped the top corner for a 3-1 Hawks lead with just two seconds left in the opening frame.

“He was just on fire tonight,”said Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones. “He made some unbelievable plays, he showed what kind of player he is, and he’s been a really good player in the league for a long time. His effort and commitment to playing the right way and working hard has really paid off – 100 goals is a lot of goals.”

The win completed the sweep of the home-and-home with the Braves following a 6-3 victory on Friday night, and a 3-1 win against the Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday. B.V. remains two points up on the Nelson Leafs in the race for the Neil Murdoch Division title, after Nelson beat the Castlegar Rebels 4-2 on Friday.

“I felt like we’ve had some timely scoring, I think our goaltending has been awesome, and we started to finally get a little momentum with some players back,” said Jones.

After missing almost a month due to injury, forward Angus Amadio returned to the Hawks line up on Friday and also had a strong game playing between Ross and Morgan Peace, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

Spokane went up 1-0 at 16:58 of the first period on a goal from Derek Humphries, but John Usselman took a Phil Lessard pass on the doorstep and beat Austin Madge low glove side to tie it at 12:42.

Amadio and Ross then set up Brock Wallace in front and the Grande Prairie native fired a low shot past Madge for a 2-1 lead at the 9:40 mark.

Ross’ 100th goal came at 16:05 of the second period. Amadio sent the Trail native down the right boards, he sped past the defenceman, cut across the slot, then backhanding the puck over a sprawling Braves goalie for a 4-1 B.V. lead.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Ross. “I thought when I was approaching it, it was kind of surreal, then tonight everyone congratulating me and my teammates there after the game, I don’t know it’s hard to put into words.”

