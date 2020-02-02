Bradley Ross nets 100th career goal in Nitehawks win over Spokane Braves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks veteran Bradley Ross had an epic night scoring his 100th career goal, a hat trick, and the game winner in a 7-2 drubbing of the Spokane Braves on Saturday at the Hawks Nest.
Ross’ first goal of the game and 99th career tally turned out to be the game winner, as he broke into the Spokane zone toe dragged around the defenceman then sniped the top corner for a 3-1 Hawks lead with just two seconds left in the opening frame.
“He was just on fire tonight,”said Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones. “He made some unbelievable plays, he showed what kind of player he is, and he’s been a really good player in the league for a long time. His effort and commitment to playing the right way and working hard has really paid off – 100 goals is a lot of goals.”
The win completed the sweep of the home-and-home with the Braves following a 6-3 victory on Friday night, and a 3-1 win against the Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday. B.V. remains two points up on the Nelson Leafs in the race for the Neil Murdoch Division title, after Nelson beat the Castlegar Rebels 4-2 on Friday.
More to come …
