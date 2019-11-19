Bump, Set, Spike!

J. L. Crowe Hawks teams play their way to victory at Grade 9 and 10 Girls Volleyball Tournament

The J. L. Crowe Hawks hosted the Grade 9 and 10 girls volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday with a total of 10 teams competing.

Three J. L. Crowe teams played in the tournament, with two Grade 9 teams taking on squads from Stanley Humphries in Castlegar, Nakusp Secondary School, and J.V. Humphries in Kaslo.

The Gr. 10 Hawks battled teams from Mt. Sentinel in South Slocan, Stanley Humphries of Castlegar, Nakusp Secondary, and Grand Forks Secondary School.

After a full day of games Friday and Saturday, the Crowe teams came away with great results. The Gr.9-1 Crowe team beat J. V. Humphries in the semifinal, before falling to the other Crowe’s Gr. 9-2 team in the final. The Gr. 9 Hawks Team 2 won two close games by identical scores of 25-22.

In the Gr. 10 Pool, the Crowe Hawks cruised into the final, going 6-0 in the round robin, before beating Mt. Sentinel 25-9 and 25-10 in straight sets.