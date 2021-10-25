Bushy lifts Trail Smoke Eaters to OT win over Langley Rivermen

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Evan Bushy scored in overtime to give the Smokies a 3-2 victory over the Langley Rivermen at the BCHL Showcase on Sunday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters earned a split at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack on the weekend.

Trail bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Langley Rivermen on Sunday, following a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Surrey Eagles on Saturday.

The Smoke Eaters led 2-1 heading into the third period, but Langley tied it up to force OT, setting up another dramatic finish and third overtime decision in the last four games for Trail.

Smoke Eaters defenceman Evan Bushy scored his second overtime goal 20 seconds into the extra frame for Trail’s third victory of the season. Bushy followed up a great opening rush from Brady Hunter, and flicked in the rebound with one hand after the Langley defenceman misplayed it.

The win is a much needed confidence boost for 3-3-1-0 Smoke Eaters, and a let down for the 3-1-1-1 Rivermen, who also lost their opening Showcase match, falling 4-1 to Penticton.

The BCHL Showcase started on Wednesday and wound up Sunday, with every BCHL team playing two games in front of a host of NCAA and NHL scouts.

Smoke Eaters defenceman Joel Barton scored his first of the season at 6:35 of the first period to give Trail a 1-0 lead.

Quinn Disher then put the Smokies up 2-0 with 4:21 to play in the second period on a setup from Charlie Strobel and Corey Cunningham.

However, Langley mounted the comeback with two power play goals to tie it. The first from Andrej Kovacevic with 2:11 remaining in the middle frame and the second from Max Bulawka 7:55 into the third.

The Rivermen outshot the Smoke Eaters 41-34, and were 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Smoke Eaters were 0-for-6.

Trail dominated Saturday’s match versus the Eagles, outshooting Surrey 38-23, but suffered a 6-3 loss.

The Smoke Eaters fell behind 4-0, before coming back with three goals from Disher, Chunningham and Zach Michaelis to cut the leat to 4-3 just over a minute into the third period. Yet, they could not complete the comeback as Surrey notched two more for the win.

Trail returns home this weekend to host the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday and Wenatchee Wild on Saturday with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

