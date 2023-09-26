The Trail Curling Club invites all interested curlers to get back in the hack and join or enter a team this curling season. Photo: Submitted

Calling out curlers, become part of the Trail Curling Club

The Trail Curling Club is having its AGM Sept. 28 and upcoming registration for all leagues

by Tom Hall

As the days get shorter and nights get cooler the prospect of a long cold winter settles in.

Beat the winter blues and join those who look forward to winter! Yes join the ranks of those who curl!

If it’s been years since you curled or are interested in trying it out for the first time, the Trail Curling Club (TCC) is interested in you.

The annual Annual General Meeting (AGM) is Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the club lounge. This is your say in how the club is run, all curlers welcome.

The Kootenay Savings Super League starts the first week of October. Anyone interested in upping their game, and curling against the West Kootenay’s best curlers, get in touch with Richard Faunt.

The Trail Retirees AGM is Wednesday, October 4 at 1 p.m. in the TCC.

The Daytime Ladies AGM goes Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. with registration to follow at 2 p.m. Curlers can also register on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m.

For more information on registration and contact information check out the website at trailcurlingclub.com.

Don’t spend another cold dark winter waiting for it to end, get out and enjoy the season.

