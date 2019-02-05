Canucks defenceman Edler sidelined by concussion

The incident that caused the concussion happened in the first period Monday night

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler avoided long-term injury from hitting his head on the ice but will be out at least a week with a concussion.

Coach Travis Green said Tuesday that X-rays revealed no facial fractures. Edler was released from the hospital and headed back to Vancouver.

Edler will miss at least three games, but the Canucks are glad it wasn’t worse.

“Obviously a scary incident,” Green said. “Medical staff I thought did a great job getting out there as quick as they did, and we’re thankful that he’s going to be all right.”

READ MORE: Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Edler’s skate got caught in the stick of Flyers winger Jakub Voracek in the first period Monday night, causing him to lose his balance and slam into the ice. Edler lay motionless on the ice before being wheeled off on a stretcher.

The 32-year-old Swede leads the Canucks in ice time and has 20 points in 38 games this season.

“You don’t want to lose your top guys,” Green said before facing the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals. “He’s a big part of our team. It’s what it is. Teams face injuries a lot. He’s one of our best players on our team. He’s a good player.”

Rookie goaltender Thatcher Demko was injured in warmups Monday, forcing Jacob Markstrom to make back-to-back starts. Green said Demko was returning to Vancouver to have an MRI on one of his knees.

The Canucks recalled defenceman Guillaume Brisebois and junior goalie Mike DiPietro before facing the Capitals. Green figures DiPietro will be with the team through its game at Chicago on Thursday.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jason Bay headed to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Next story
Cranbrook groups pursuing junior hockey options

Just Posted

Concussions end Smoke Eater player’s career, opens doors behind the bench

Smoke Eater d-man Kyle Chernenkoff is making the transition from player to coach in positive way

Trail pharmacy supports family-friendly initiatives

Family Action Network recipient of the Women’s Health Initiative at Trail Shoppers Drug Mart

Nelson approves three recreational cannabis licences, rejects one

Applicant Buddy’s Place was eliminated in a lottery draw Monday

Trail man charged in explosive house fire

Trail RCMP will not release the suspect’s name until official charges are sworn in March 7

Brazen break-ins in downtown Trail

Two males were seen using cinder blocks to smash the windows of two cars to gain access

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Most Read