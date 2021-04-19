Canucks defenceman Edler suspended two games for kneeing Leafs forward Hyman

Canucks were playing their fist game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak

The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman. Edler, right, Leafs’ Hyman collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Edler received a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct on the play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman.

The collision happened 10 minutes into the second period of Vancouver’s 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman right in front of the Leafs bench.

The left-winger dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before the play ended and a trainer came to his aid. Hyman went directly to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Canucks were playing their fist game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Edler will forfeit US$103,448 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

He will be eligible to return when Vancouver hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

The Canucks and Maple Leafs meet again Tuesday night in Vancouver.

