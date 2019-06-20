B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Montreal netminder Carey Price melted the hearts of fans during the NHL Awards Wednesday evening.

Price surprised young fan Anderson Whitehead, who was on stage at the awards. The moment brought the crowd to their feet, and Anderson to tears.

READ MORE: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

Price presented Anderson with a Canadiens jersey and invited him to come to the next NHL All Stars game.

READ MORE: Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Price first met Anderson in February after he was invited to watch him during a morning skate. Anderson’s mother’s dying wish was for him to meet Price, but she passed away before that could happen. A video of the two meeting showed the grief-stricken Anderson being comforted by Price.

The two have clearly spent time together since that first emotional meeting, with Price posting a picture of Anderson on his Instagram in May.

Price was raised in the remote First Nations community of Anahim Lake, west of Williams Lake, and continues to be a huge source of pride for everyone in the entire region.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Birchbank Retirees roll the dice
Next story
Christine Sinclair scores goal No. 182 but Canada loses 2-1 to Dutch at World Cup

Just Posted

All welcome to Indigenous Peoples Day in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 20 to June 26

“It’s a Big Deal!” former Crowe grad speaking at convocation

Dina Del Bucchia graduated from the Trail high school in 1997

Clean Energy conference in Trail highlights transition to low-carbon economy

The spring conference was held June 4-6

Celebrating 60 years in the Beaver Valley

Senior Citizens’ Association Branch 44 was formed in 1959

Grad time: Auto technician a good career choice

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

Most Read