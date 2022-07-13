An invasive species fishing derby will take place July 22-31 on the Columbia River. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar invasive species fishout taking place July 22-31

Fishing derby targeting Walleye and northern pike

Walleye and northern pike beware — Castlegar is hosting an invasive species fishout July 22-31.

The goal is to catch as may of the invasive fish on the Columbia River as possible. Both species are considered to be detrimental to the native species of trout, Kokanee, and others.

The event is hosted in conjunction with Fishing BC and the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

There are $3,000 worth of prizes, including $600 for the longest walleye.

The upstream boundaries are the Hugh Keenleyside Dam on the Columbia stem and the Highway 3A bridge on the Kootenay River stem. The downstream boundary is the downstream side of the Waneta Dam on the Pend Oreille River stem and the Canada/US border on the Columbia stem.

The event will be administrated via the MyCatch mobile app, which was developed as a citizen-science tool to help fisheries researchers better understand the state of our fisheries.

Anglers must abide by provincial fishing regulations.

For more info about the derby and to register visit anglersatlas.com/tournament/547/2022-castlegar-invasive-fish-out-2022.

