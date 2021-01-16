The ice at Nelson’s Civic Centre is closing for the season. File photo

The ice at Nelson’s Civic Centre is closing for the season. File photo

Castlegar’s Pioneer Arena and Nelson Civic Centre closing for season

RDCK is closing the ice at two of its arenas due to financial concerns related to COVID-19

Ice sheets at the Pioneer Arena in Castlegar and the Civic Centre in Nelson are closing for the season.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has announced Pioneer Arena will close effective Jan. 18 and the Civic Centre will close effective Jan. 29.

The RDCK says the decision was made after the Public Health Order restricting adult participation in sport was extended on Jan. 8 without an expiration date on sections of the order that apply to sport and fitness.

Adults have not been able to participate in team sports since Nov. 19, 2020.

The closure is being done to reduce expenditures in response to the reduction in revenue, according to the RDCK.

Rental revenue at the RDCK’s five arenas decreased by $118,000 between mid September and the end of December 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

The impact of COVID-19 on the RDCK’s community services has been significant. Usage of all its facilities throughout the region has dramatically dropped.

Adult indoor team sport is not permitted, while minor hockey, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) cannot play games or travel.

No games or tournaments have been booked in any RDCK facility, further impacting revenue.

Considering the reduction in ice usage, the RDCK says that ice demand can be accommodated by only keeping the ice sheets at the Creston, Castlegar and Nelson and District Community Complexes open for the remainder of the winter season.

“The RDCK supports the Provincial Health Officer and the Province of British Columbia’s efforts to keep communities safe by limiting social interaction, but this comes with sacrifices for everyone,” said Joe Chirico, General Manager of Community Services.

“However, these restrictions have seriously affected the rental revenue of our recreation services. Decisions like this, although difficult, are important to ensure that the cost of our recreation services are balanced between user fees and taxation.”

READ MORE: Late season start frustrating for Nakusp ski hill


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pioneer Arena is closing for the season. Photo: John Boivin

Pioneer Arena is closing for the season. Photo: John Boivin

Previous story
Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden hopes his swim comeback is for Tokyo

Just Posted

Pioneer Arena is closing for the season. Photo: John Boivin
Castlegar’s Pioneer Arena and Nelson Civic Centre closing for season

RDCK is closing the ice at two of its arenas due to financial concerns related to COVID-19

West Kootenay communities like Rossland are transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. Photo: Mathew Roland/BBJ
Rossland commits to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050

“It’s a really unique plan, and we have to go forward, we have to go to a low carbon future.”

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

RCMP responded to a report early Friday morning of a suspect firing a gun at a Salmo home. Photo: Black Press
RCMP arrest woman who fired shots at Salmo home

The woman allegedly discharged a firearm early Friday morning

Summit Ski Hill had a delayed start to the season because of warm temperatures. Photo: Summit Ski Hill
Late season start frustrating for Nakusp ski hill

Summit Ski Hill only just opened Jan. 14

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Most Read