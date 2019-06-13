Family Fishing weekend is coming to Greater Trail and will be held at Champion Lakes from 1 to 4 p.m on Saturday. A fun and inexpensive way to spend time with dad on Fathers’ Day. Jim Bailey photo.

Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Head out to Champion Lakes on Saturday or Pass Creek on Sunday to celebrate Family Fishing Weekend

The Family Fishing Weekend was launched two decades ago to offer families a fun, affordable Father’s Day activity, and since then it has become a Father’s Day tradition in communities throughout the province.

Growing from a handful of events in Vancouver, Victoria and the Okanagan, there are now nearly 50 events throughout the province.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” says Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society President. “We would love to see fishing with Dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with Mom.”

The event is a fun time spent with dad to celebrate Father’s Day and make memories, while kicking off the fishing season.

Family Fishing Weekend events take place June 14 – 16, with six organized events in the Kootenays. The events combine fishing, learning and socializing for an estimated 40,000 participants who range from avid anglers to those trying the sport for the first time.

Family Fishing Weekend events are free, with hands-on instruction available to interested participants. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share freshwater and saltwater fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.

Fishing licence requirements are waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” says Provincial Coordinator of the Family Fishing Society of BC, Jessica Yarwood. “By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

Family Fishing Weekend events to be held locally include Trail on June 15 at Champion Lakes from 1 to 4 p.m. On June 16, events go in Castlegar at Pass Creek Campground from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in Nelson at Cottonwood Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A complete list of participating communities, locations, and event descriptions, along with step-by-step fishing instructions, can be found at www.bcfamilyfishing.com.

Previous story
Lacrosse: West Kootenay Timberwolves earn split with Alberta rivals
Next story
Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Update: Man missing located

Trail RCMP thank public, SAR and media for assistance in locating Steven Sutherland

Cruisin’ the Columbia rolls onto Trail Esplanade this weekend

Annual car show will be in downtown Trail this year

Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Head out to Champion Lakes on Saturday or Pass Creek on Sunday to celebrate Family Fishing Weekend

Kootenay Columbia students become trail-smart

Warfield pupils learned about nearby trail systems alongside Wildsight EcoStewards

Support for Poplar Ridge Pavilion

Poplar Ridge is the extended care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Bette Midler rose not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Most Read