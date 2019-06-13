Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Head out to Champion Lakes on Saturday or Pass Creek on Sunday to celebrate Family Fishing Weekend

Family Fishing weekend is coming to Greater Trail and will be held at Champion Lakes from 1 to 4 p.m on Saturday. A fun and inexpensive way to spend time with dad on Fathers’ Day. Jim Bailey photo.

The Family Fishing Weekend was launched two decades ago to offer families a fun, affordable Father’s Day activity, and since then it has become a Father’s Day tradition in communities throughout the province.

Growing from a handful of events in Vancouver, Victoria and the Okanagan, there are now nearly 50 events throughout the province.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” says Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society President. “We would love to see fishing with Dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with Mom.”

The event is a fun time spent with dad to celebrate Father’s Day and make memories, while kicking off the fishing season.

Family Fishing Weekend events take place June 14 – 16, with six organized events in the Kootenays. The events combine fishing, learning and socializing for an estimated 40,000 participants who range from avid anglers to those trying the sport for the first time.

Family Fishing Weekend events are free, with hands-on instruction available to interested participants. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share freshwater and saltwater fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.

Fishing licence requirements are waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” says Provincial Coordinator of the Family Fishing Society of BC, Jessica Yarwood. “By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

Family Fishing Weekend events to be held locally include Trail on June 15 at Champion Lakes from 1 to 4 p.m. On June 16, events go in Castlegar at Pass Creek Campground from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in Nelson at Cottonwood Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A complete list of participating communities, locations, and event descriptions, along with step-by-step fishing instructions, can be found at www.bcfamilyfishing.com.