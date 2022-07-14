Champion Lakes hands out hardware for Re/Max Open

Champion Lakes golfer Thomas Talarski won Re/Max Open men’s championship with an even par-72

Champion Lakes Golf Course held its Re/Max open on July 9 with a full compliment of golfers. Sponsors Wayne DeWitt (left) and Michael Shankland (right) presents the Low Net award to golfer Chad Bergen and the Low Gross to Tom Talarski.

Close to 70 golfers teed off at the Champion Lakes Re/Max Open on Saturday, July 9.

The 18-hole men’s championship came down to a two shot difference as Tom Talarski won the event shooting an even-par 72.

Fruitvale product Trevor Browell came second overall but earned the low-gross for the 0-9 handicap with a 2-over 74. Birchbank pro Jeff Papilion came in second at 4-over 76 and Aiden Browell third with a 77.

Chad Bergen from Salmo Golf Course earned overall low net, with a 68. Devo Devine from Champion earned first place for low net for 0-9 HC with a 69, followed by Ethan Paton at 70, and Dave Stadler at 71.

For handicaps 10-to-15.1, Salmo’s Fred Paton topped the low-gross category with a 10-over, 82, followed by Len Gordon at 86 and Beau Speers, 88.

The low net was won by Birchbank golfer Kevin Santori with a 72, with Cody Taylor and Wayne Grieve coming in tied at 74.

Pat Lafreniere won the low gross for the 15.2 to 20 handicappers, shooting a 90. Dan Hundan came second at 91 and Al Glowa at 92.

Low Net went to Russ Cooper with a 72, and second low net to Darryle Kohlman at 73.

For the high handicappers, 20.1-36, Champion Lakes golfer Gary Gabana took first with a 94, Ron Nielson second and Peter Bergstrom third both with a 96.

Wayne Montcrief earned low net with a 70, Wayne Lee earned second low net with a 71, and Justin Ghirardosi came in at 72.

