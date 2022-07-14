Champion Lakes hands out hardware for Re/Max Open

Close to 70 golfers teed off at the Champion Lakes Re/Max Open on Saturday, July 9.
The 18-hole men’s championship came down to a two shot difference as Tom Talarski won the event shooting an even-par 72.
Fruitvale product Trevor Browell came second overall but earned the low-gross for the 0-9 handicap with a 2-over 74. Birchbank pro Jeff Papilion came in second at 4-over 76 and Aiden Browell third with a 77.
Chad Bergen from Salmo Golf Course earned overall low net, with a 68. Devo Devine from Champion earned first place for low net for 0-9 HC with a 69, followed by Ethan Paton at 70, and Dave Stadler at 71.
For handicaps 10-to-15.1, Salmo’s Fred Paton topped the low-gross category with a 10-over, 82, followed by Len Gordon at 86 and Beau Speers, 88.
The low net was won by Birchbank golfer Kevin Santori with a 72, with Cody Taylor and Wayne Grieve coming in tied at 74.
Pat Lafreniere won the low gross for the 15.2 to 20 handicappers, shooting a 90. Dan Hundan came second at 91 and Al Glowa at 92.
Low Net went to Russ Cooper with a 72, and second low net to Darryle Kohlman at 73.
For the high handicappers, 20.1-36, Champion Lakes golfer Gary Gabana took first with a 94, Ron Nielson second and Peter Bergstrom third both with a 96.
Wayne Montcrief earned low net with a 70, Wayne Lee earned second low net with a 71, and Justin Ghirardosi came in at 72.