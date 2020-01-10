Trail Smoke Eaters Captain, #20 Philippe LaPointe, wears a replica jersey of the men’s Smoke Eaters team that played in the 1963 World Championships. (Geoff Fontes photo)

Championship weekend for Trail Smoke Eaters

Pucks drop Friday, 7 p.m., in the Trail Memorial Centre

The Trail Smoke Eaters will pay homage to their rich history on Friday when they host the Penticton Vees.

Trail will don the replica jersey of the Smoke Eaters team that won the 1962 Allan Cup and played in the 1963 World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

“It (the ‘63 team) celebrates the Canadian jersey and the Trail heritage because they were orange,” said Director of hockey and business operations, Craig Clare. “But it’s for everyone, we’re paying homage to all the world championship teams.”

The Smoke Eaters won their first Allan Cup in 1938, and secured a 1939 and 1961 World Championship.

Penticton will also be wearing replica jerseys from their 1955 World Championship team on Friday in Trail and Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The tribute strikes close to the heart of Smokies head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini as his grandfather Addie Tambellini played for both the ‘61 and ‘63 Smoke Eaters.

“It’s a pretty special one for myself and my family,” said Tambellini. “To have our guys wearing a jersey that Addie Tambellini wore and all those great players, this one is pretty special to me. I’m looking forward to watching those jerseys on the ice and I know there will be lots of friends and family in the building for both games.”

A silent auction for the Team Canada Smoke Eaters jerseys opens at 6 p.m. Friday at the Smoke Eaters home game (table next to Spud Shack) and closes at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

Jerseys will be sold with a starting bid of $250, with option of increasing bid by $25. Bids after Friday’s game can be emailed to smokiesmarketing@outlook.com. Updates on bids will be posted on Facebook periodically Saturday through Monday.

Friday’s game will begin with a ceremonial puck drop by members from the Trail Smoke Eaters historic 1961 World Championship team.

Columbia Basin Trust will have new board chair in 2020

Rick Jensen, former board chair, retired at the end of December

