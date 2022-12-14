Christmas Classic hockey is back in Castlegar

The Christmas Classic is back on Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m. for the first time since 2019. The hockey game and dance is one of the biggest Christmas events in Castlegar and it marks another wonderful step towards normalcy.

This year’s Classic features Team Price vs Team Plonka. Teammates for nine years straight, they go head to head for the first time in Classic history.

Topher Plonka, 2019 Classic MVP, feels he has the edge coming into this year’s event.

“When you think about it, I’ve been reigning MVP for three years now and basically won it for Team Price last classic. Plus, Price is washed up, so it’ll be a landslide. I’m feeling all jacked up and tanned so I’ll probably get another hatty.”

Strong words from the Team Plonka captain, but the Team Price captain has some words of his own, “He may think he’s been reigning MVP for three years running, but we haven’t had a game in two years so that’s pretty delusional. We all know Team Price will end up getting dub town, so settle down there bud and plus we’ll have a great time for a great cause!”

The great cause this year is the newly-formed The Classic Foundation. Founded by Classic organizer Bergen Price and his wife Sara. The foundation looks to raise funds for Castlegar community sports initiatives, small infrastructure projects and community groups, while pairing with local municipal, area and business leaders.

“After politics, I wanted to continue to help the community,” said Price, who chose not run to maintain his seat at the the city council table in the fall election. “Sara and I decided to start this foundation with the goal of bringing this community together to raise funds towards passion projects. Whether it’s resurfacing a basketball court, helping community groups or partnering with business and municipal leaders. We would like The Classic to make a positive difference in our area.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event.

“Over the past ten years we’ve been lucky enough to raise funds for the seniors (IRIS), Gentlemen’s Hockey League (CGHL), Rebels and the Selkirk Saints. We hope to continue and grow this tradition every year. I’m just so excited to be back,” said Price.

The hockey game is free at the Community Complex and has beer gardens starting at 7:00 p.m. The dance is a $10 entry, which is also at the complex and runs from 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Safe rides home will be available at the dance.

There will be beer gardens, raffles and prizes at the game and dance. To buy dance tickets, you can send etransfers to: bergenprice@hotmail.com and put names for the tickets in the message box. There will also be dance tickets available at the game, beer gardens and dance door after the game. All purchases for dance, beer gardens and raffles will be done in cash this year.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities please contact Bergen Price, The Classic Foundation at bergenprice@hotmail.com or 250-304-8627.



