City of Trail bolsters daytime patrols with private security company

Trail council announced that it enlisted Selkirk Security to increase day patrols in the Silver City

Selkirk Security will initiate daytime patrols to go along with its night-time watch in an effort to help the City of Trail and RCMP quell a perceived increase in crime.

The City of Trail announced that it will be bolstering patrols in the downtown core and other high-use areas.

City council hired Selkirk Security Services Ltd. to provide additional day patrols of downtown, Rossland Avenue, Gyro Park, and other neighbourhoods by a minimum of six hours per day to a maximum of 49 hours per week until the end of September.

Selkirk was already performing evening patrols for the city, and the additional day watch will supplement the Trail RCMP’s additional evening foot patrols that were approved earlier this month.

Selkirk’s uniformed guards will patrol various areas of the city and report suspicious and criminal activity directly to the Trail RCMP.

“We’ve had a strong working relationship with Selkirk for several years and we feel confident in their services,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin in a release.

The increased services are in response to Trail citizens’ ongoing concerns of public safety throughout the community. Two separate delegations, including Concerned Trail Citizens, brought their concerns to a public hearing at council on Aug. 17 seeking information and action.

“Although we hope the increased security presence will help deter the unwanted happenings in our neighbourhoods, we do understand there are many layers to the problems we are currently facing,” explained Pasin. “Therefore, at this time, our goal is to review and monitor the increased patrols until the end of September before making a decision on how to proceed for the remainder of the year and into 2021.”

The City also reminds citizens of the importance of reporting suspicious and criminal activity directly to the RCMP.

“We often hear, through social media, about incidents that have occurred in our community that aren’t reported to the police,” said Pasin. “If you witness something suspicious, or are a victim of a crime, we strongly recommend you contact our local police before posting anything online.”

During an emergency, dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call the RCMP Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.