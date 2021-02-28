Coronavirus sidelines most Toronto Raptors coaches

NBA has postponed 29 games this season because of virus-related issues

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, right, blocks a pass attempt by Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Toronto Raptors played without most of their coaching staff and one player on Friday night because of coronavirus-related issues.

Six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, missed the game against the Houston Rockets. Forward Pascal Siakam also sat out, indicating either a testing or contact tracing issue.

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season because of virus-related issues with players or other personnel since the season began Dec. 22. It’s the first time a team has said its coaching staff would miss a game because of the protocols.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says: “Anytime we have a positive case, we go through extensive contact tracing, player by player, team staff member by team staff member, and then that independent group makes that decision as to whether the game should go on.”

Assistant Sergio Scariolo coached Toronto to a 122-111 win against the Rockets on Friday night in Tampa, Florida. The Raptors play their home games in Florida because of coronavirus travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

The Associated Press

