Team Wes Craig, shown here at the 2019 championship in Trail, won the 2022 Men’s BC Seniors Curling Championship in Chilliwack on Sunday. Photo: Jim Bailey

Craig, Andrews win B.C. Seniors curling title

BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling championship wrapped up Sunday at the Chilliwack Curling Club

The BC Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling championship were decided on Sunday, March 20 at the Chilliwack Curling Club.

Team Leanne Andrews from Golden Ears-Langely defeated Mary-Anne Arsenault from Royal City in New Westminster on Sunday, 8-7, in an extra end to claim the women`s title.

Andrews scored four in the seventh end, but gave up three in the eighth end to force an extra end tied at seven.

On the men’s side, the Wes Craig rink from Nanaimo defeated Team Brent Pierce from Royal City Curling Club, 7-2, to win the provincial title.

Craig stole two in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth end on the way to a convincing 7-2 victory over Team Pierce. Team Craig went 2-2 in their pool before winning their way to the final.

The win makes it skip Craig’s sixth seniors title as the Nanaimo curler also won the event in 2020 and 2019 in Trail, as well as, 2010, 2014 and 2015.

A total of 10 women’s and 17 men’s teams competed including the Castlegar-Trail team skipped by Deane Horning, third Bill van Yzerloo, second Don Freschi, lead Richard Faunt and alternate Devo Devine.

Team Horning went through the preliminary round with a 3-1 record in their pool. However, Team Horning lost to Craig, 8-4, and then was eliminated from contention falling to their Pool A winner Lyle Sieg of Abbotsford 10-1.

The week before, Castlegar-Trail Team Bill van Yzerloo earned a bronze medal at the 2022 BC Masters Curling Championship with Myron Nichol, Freschi, Gary Beaudry, and Faunt.

The Trail Curling Centre is also hosting the BC Club Curling Championship going from March 24-27.

Read: Senior Curling championship wraps up at Trail Curling Club


