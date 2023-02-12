Cranbrook Bucks sweep season series over Trail Smoke Eaters

A depleted Trail Smoke Eaters team lost 3-2 and 4-3 to Cranbrook Bucks on the weekend

The Trail Smoke Eaters fell to the Cranbrook Bucks on the weekend in two close matches on Friday in Trail and Saturday in Cranbrook. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters came close on the weekend but couldn’t break the curse of the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Smoke Eaters lost 4-3 to the Bucks on Saturday in Cranbrook, following a tough 3-2 loss in Trail on Friday.

Cranbrook forward Rhys Bentham tallied the game winner and his second of the night at 11:16 of the third period to give the Bucks a 4-2 lead.

The win is Cranbrook’s fourth straight improving their home record to 17-3-0-1, and sweep the season series over Trail 7-0. Cranbrook currently sit in second place in the Kootenay Conference, while Trail is in eighth.

The Smoke Eaters have been struck hard by injury with six starters out of their line up on the weekend including forwards Trey Fechko, Max Potvine, Judah Makway, and Ridge Dawson.

Bentham opened the scoring 3:30 into the first period on a shot from the left point, and a minute later Cameron Kungle wired a shot from the right point that went through traffic and past Smokies goalie Keegan Maddocks for a 2-0 Bucks lead.

Brody Juck put Trail on the board, intercepting a clearing attempt from Cranbrook goalie Nathan Airey and firing it into the open net 5:39 into the middle frame.

However, Nelson native Noah Quinn set up Jaxon Fuder at the back door to go up 3-1.

The Smoke Eaters cut the lead to one when Brady Hunter’s shot banked off a Bucks’ player and past Airey 35 seconds into the third period.

After Bentham’s game winner, Adam Marshall tallied his 11th of the season on a deflection with 2:15 to play for the 4-3 final.

The Bucks outshot Trail 35-25 and were 0-for-2 on the power play and the Smoke Eaters went 0-for-3.

On Friday night at the Trail Memorial Centre, the Smoke Eaters led 2-1 after two periods, on goals from Jordan Hendry and Josh Schenk. But a third period comeback saw Bucks Blake Cotton tying the game on a shorthanded breakaway at 16:27 and Cooper Boulanger scoring the game winner with 13:06 to play.

Cranbrook outshot Trail 35-30 and were 1-for-1 on the power play, and the Smoke Eaters 1-for-5.

Trail travels to West Kelowna for a tilt against the Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 18 and play in Vernon on the Family Day holiday Monday at 2 p.m.

