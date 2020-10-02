The Cranbrook Bucks picked up former Beaver Valley Nitehawk, Michael Hagen, in a trade with the Okotoks Oilers last week. Jim Bailey photo.

Cranbrook Bucks trade for former Nitehawk, Trail Smoke Eaters commit forward

The Bucks and Smoke Eaters add players prior to opening season exhibition tilt at Cominco Arena

The Trail Smoke Eaters added 18-year-old forward Brady Hunter to their roster leading up to the 2020-21 season.

After a prolific Major Midget season with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack, where he counted 50 points in 36 games and was named First Team All Star, Hunter spent 2019-20 in the North American Hockey League with the Northeast Generals and Minnesota Wilderness.

The Enfield, Nova Scotia product finished with 11 points in 34 NAHL games.

“He will bring a high work ethic and experience to our group,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He had good offensive numbers coming out of U18AAA and solid numbers in his first season of Junior A considering the opportunity he was given. We’re hopeful he can improve our depth up front.”

In another BCHL move, former Beaver Valley Nitehawks standout forward Michael Hagen will suit up for the Cranbrook Bucks this season.

The 20-year-old Calgary native was picked up by the Bucks in a trade on Thursday from the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for Cale Sanders.

The talented forward tallied 22 points for the Oilers last season, after playing the 2018-19 season in Beaver Valley where he scored 15 goals and 54 points in 44 games.

Hagen’s Junior B playing rights were picked up by the Columbia Valley Rockies in the KIJHL’s dispersal draft last month, after Beaver Valley announced it would be taking the 2020-21 campaign off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

