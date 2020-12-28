Cranbrook native Bowen Byram is back to play for Team Canada for the second straight year at the 2020 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram is back to play for Team Canada for the second straight year at the 2020 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook native to suit up for Team Canada

Bowen Byram looks for second gold medal in as many years with Team Canada at World Juniors

An NHL prospect from Cranbrook is ready to skate for Team Canada in the upcoming World Junior Championship set to get underway in Edmonton on Friday.

Bowen Byram, drafted 4th overall by the Colorado Avalanche last year, will be gunning for back-to-back gold medals in the annual U-20 tournament as teams begin to converge on Edmonton. Byram was named assistant captain on Dec. 18, along with Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, while Kirby Dach will lead the team as captain.

Byram, a Cranbrook-born defenceman spent the entirety of his major-junior career with the Vancouver Giants.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Giants organization I would like to congratulate Bowen for being named to the leadership group for Canada’s World Junior team,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta on Twitter.

“His experiences at last year’s tournament, along with spending time in the NHL playoff bubble will be invaluable to help with this year’s efforts to repeat as champions.”

He set league records in his draft year for overtime winners, scoring six, while also earning accolades as the top scorer in the 2019 WHL post-season, scoring eight goals and tallying 18 assists in 22 games.

Byram rode out a two-week shutdown at training camp after it was was halted on Nov. 26 because two players and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time reigning MVP of the Langley-based Giants, now playing in the NHL, was one of six returnees invited to the camp who helped Canada capture gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

Another familiar face has been named to the same team, as Winnipeg Ice captain Peyton Krebs (formerly of the Kootenay Ice) was also named the Canadian squad. Krebs, a late cut from the team last year, earned his spot this time around, and has previous international experience with Team Canada at the U-18 World Championship and the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Krebs was drafted 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019.

Christmas Day features three games before Canada kicks open its defence of its gold medal on Boxing Day against Germany at 3 p.m. PT.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Just Posted

A fire destroyed a garage in the 300 block 5th Street. Photo: Glen Freeman
Downtown Castlegar fire destroys garage on Boxing Day

The fire in the 300 block of 5th Street is under investigation

Two former Selkirk College students recently made a pitch on Dragons’ Den. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Mitchell Rosko and Steven Glass made their pitch

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram is back to play for Team Canada for the second straight year at the 2020 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Trevor Crawley photo
Cranbrook native to suit up for Team Canada

Bowen Byram looks for second gold medal in as many years with Team Canada at World Juniors

Photo: Submitted
Trail Rotary donates to Salvation Army

Covid canceled the Rotary’s Choirfest fundraiser

Photo: File
Hoping for broader support and better days ahead for tourism sector

There is no sugar coating the fact that 2020 has been an… Continue reading

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Langford’s Heather Charlton had dozens of her custom cookies featured in two Hallmark holiday movies. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one Vancouver Island baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Film company ended up ordering over 11 dozen cookies

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Most Read