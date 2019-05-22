Team Cotter winners of the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship. Photo provided by Curl BC

Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

Top curling teams to battle for provincial championship in the Kootenays in 2020

The 2020 BC Men’s and BC Women’s curling championships will sweep into Cranbrook next year.

The City of Cranbrook has been named the host community for the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship and the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship that will run from Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at Western Financial Place.

“We are very pleased that Curl BC has chosen us to host the 2020 Championships,” said Mayor Lee Pratt in a press release.

“This gives us a great opportunity to showcase our community and surrounding area to all of the participants. The broadcast exposure also helps the audience see the many different amenities this area has to offer. We are looking forward to this event and promise a good time for all.”

The event will be broadcast on CBC where the top eight women’s teams and the top 16 men’s teams in British Columbia will go head-to-head at the championships.

READ: Curling great Kevin Martin lends support to Grand Slam event

Cranbrook has had proven success hosting curling events in the past including the 2017 Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge and the Canada Cup in 2011.

“It is an honour and an event that we know our community will support,” said Rick O’Neill, president, Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The winning men’s team at the provincial championships will go on to compete at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, while the winning women’s team will compete at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for both the women and the en to compete on arena ice, and best practice for preparing the winners for the Scotties and Brier,” said O’Neill.

Not only will the best curlers be in the city, but it will also be a year to celebrate curling in the province.

“The year 2020 is a banner year for curling in the province because it is the 125 anniversary of curling in B.C.,” said Scott Braley, CEO, Curl BC.

“Having a big event like this in the Kootenays, where the first curling club in B.C. was established, is an excellent way to celebrate.”

Teams will qualify for the events through the BC Women’s and Men’s Curling Tours, as well as regional and open qualifying events. The defending champions from the previous year will also qualify is three out of the four players remain the same.

Rosters will be known in January 2020, with tickets going on sale in the fall. More information on men’s and women’s curling can be found at Curl BC.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Injuries, busy schedule testing Whitecaps depth, character: coach

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large of actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

West Kootenay opinion sought on health care issues

Rural Evidence Review getting strong response to survey call-out

Facts missing on impact of Columbia River Treaty

Letter to the Editor from Dave Thompson of Oasis

Fix the potholes

Letter to the Editor from Bob Johnson of Nelson

Locked up garbage not always an effective solution

Letter to the Editor from Karl Fricke of Fruitvale

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Most Read